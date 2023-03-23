MELROSE—Over thirty Melrose High athletes were named to the 2022-23 Middlesex League All Star list in their various sports during the winter season.
Leading the pack were members of the state champion Melrose High wrestling team.
A full list is below.
BOYS BASKETBALL Cameron Lippie
Miles Nzui
GIRLS BASKETBALL Chloe Gentile
GYMNASTICS Isabella Ferranti – Floor
BOYS INDOOR TRACK Joshua Grant – 4×200 Relay
Trentyn Hodges – 4×200 Relay
Ellis Iurilli-Hough – 1 Mile
Tyler Lecomte – 4×200 Relay
Russell O’Donnell – 600 Meters
Brendan Radzik – 4×200 Relay
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK Jillian Bakey – 2Mile
Candence L’Heureux – 1000 Meters
Noelle L’Heureux – Shot Put
D’Mitra Mukasa – Long Jump
Scarlett Timm – 2 Mile
BOYS ICE HOCKEY Matthew Fuccione
GIRLS ICE HOCKEY Lucy Clark
Julia McNeely
SWIMMING Benjamin Terentiyev
WRESTLING Marco Albanese
Oto Albanese
Lucas Brodeur
Stephen Fogarty
Braden Marceau-Olayinka
Alexander McLaughlin
Max Rosnov
Michael Thomas
ALL CONFERENCE Oto Albanese
Lucas Brodeur
Nicolas Chiulli
Braden Marceau-Olayinka