MELROSE—Over thirty Melrose High athletes were named to the 2022-23 Middlesex League All Star list in their various sports during the winter season.

 

Leading the pack were members of the state champion Melrose High wrestling team.

 

A full list is below.

 

 

BOYS BASKETBALL                 Cameron Lippie

Miles Nzui

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL                  Chloe Gentile

 

GYMNASTICS                                Isabella Ferranti – Floor

 

BOYS INDOOR TRACK           Joshua Grant – 4×200 Relay

Trentyn Hodges – 4×200 Relay

Ellis Iurilli-Hough – 1 Mile

Tyler Lecomte – 4×200 Relay

Russell O’Donnell – 600 Meters

Brendan Radzik – 4×200 Relay

 

 

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK          Jillian Bakey – 2Mile

Candence L’Heureux – 1000 Meters

Noelle L’Heureux – Shot Put

D’Mitra Mukasa – Long Jump

Scarlett Timm – 2 Mile

 

BOYS ICE HOCKEY                     Matthew Fuccione

 

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY                 Lucy Clark

Julia McNeely

 

SWIMMING                                    Benjamin Terentiyev

 

 

WRESTLING                               Marco Albanese

Oto Albanese

Lucas Brodeur

Stephen Fogarty

Braden Marceau-Olayinka

Alexander McLaughlin

Max Rosnov

Michael Thomas

 

ALL CONFERENCE                  Oto Albanese

Lucas Brodeur

Nicolas Chiulli

Braden Marceau-Olayinka

 

 