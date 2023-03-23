MELROSE—Over thirty Melrose High athletes were named to the 2022-23 Middlesex League All Star list in their various sports during the winter season.

Leading the pack were members of the state champion Melrose High wrestling team.

A full list is below.

BOYS BASKETBALL Cameron Lippie

Miles Nzui

GIRLS BASKETBALL Chloe Gentile

GYMNASTICS Isabella Ferranti – Floor

BOYS INDOOR TRACK Joshua Grant – 4×200 Relay

Trentyn Hodges – 4×200 Relay

Ellis Iurilli-Hough – 1 Mile

Tyler Lecomte – 4×200 Relay

Russell O’Donnell – 600 Meters

Brendan Radzik – 4×200 Relay

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK Jillian Bakey – 2Mile

Candence L’Heureux – 1000 Meters

Noelle L’Heureux – Shot Put

D’Mitra Mukasa – Long Jump

Scarlett Timm – 2 Mile

BOYS ICE HOCKEY Matthew Fuccione

GIRLS ICE HOCKEY Lucy Clark

Julia McNeely

SWIMMING Benjamin Terentiyev

WRESTLING Marco Albanese

Oto Albanese

Lucas Brodeur

Stephen Fogarty

Braden Marceau-Olayinka

Alexander McLaughlin

Max Rosnov

Michael Thomas

ALL CONFERENCE Oto Albanese

Lucas Brodeur

Nicolas Chiulli

Braden Marceau-Olayinka