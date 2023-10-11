By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — While the $34 million Lynnfield Public Library project headlines the Fall Town Meeting warrant on Monday, Oct. 16, voters will also be deciding the fate of 10 additional articles.

Fall Town Meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Lynnfield Middle School auditorium. A quorum of 175 voters is needed for Fall Town Meeting to conduct the community’s business. Electronic voting will take place at Fall Town Meeting once again.

During an emergency Oct. 5 meeting held on Zoom teleconference, the Select Board voted to add Article 12 to the Fall Town Meeting warrant. Article 12 seeks to expand Willow Cemetery (see separate story).

The Select Board and Finance Committee both voted during Oct. 2 meetings to defer making recommendations on Articles 1 and 2 until both boards’ meetings proceeding Fall Town Meeting. Article 1 will ask Fall Town Meeting to approve transferring funds to pay overdue bills from a prior fiscal year. Article 2 will request Fall Town Meeting to approve transferring funds to supplement certain accounts in the town’s current fiscal year 2024 operating budget.

“Town Accountant Julie McCarthy is still working on these articles,” said Select Board member Dick Dalton.

Article 3 will request Fall Town Meeting to approve appropriating “a sum of money from Free Cash to be expended in accordance with the Massachusetts State-Subdivision Agreement for Statewide Opioid Settlement.” The Select Board and Finance Committee both unanimously voted to recommend Article 3.

The Board of Health submitted Article 4. Assistant Town Administrator Bob Curtin said the proposed warrant article would eliminate the Board of Health’s regulations from the General Bylaws. The Select Board and Finance Committee both voted to recommend Article 4.

“Under state law, the Board of Health is promulgates those regulations,” said Curtin. “What would remain is the fine schedule, which has to be part of the bylaws.”

Curtin said Article 5 would allow the town to adopt a provision allowed by state law that would allow call firefighters who are later “appointed as permanent members of the Fire Department to receive credit for retirement purposes for their service.”

“Lynnfield is part of the Essex Regional Retirement System,” said Curtin. “They are requiring that communities who want to continue participating in this program accept the state law.”

While the Select Board voted to recommend Article 5, the Finance Committee deferred making a recommendation until the night of Fall Town Meeting.

Curtin said Article 6 would authorize the Select Board to file “a petition for special legislation to allow Fire Chief Glenn Davis to continue in his current role beyond the mandatory retirement age of 65.”

“Many other communities have done this,” said Curtin. “In discussions between the town administrator and the chief, he is willing to continue and we would like him to continue.”

Dalton expressed his support for Article 6.

“This is a win-win for both the chief and the town to retain someone of his caliber,” said Dalton.

Select Board member Phil Crawford agreed.

“I would like to keep Glenn around for as long as we can,” said Crawford.

The Select Board and Finance Committee both voted to recommend Article 6.

Curtin said the Planning Board submitted Article 7, which seeks to amend the site plan approval comment of the Zoning Bylaw.

“It clears up ambiguities regarding when a project is required to go before the Zoning Board of Appeals for site plan approval,” said Curtin. “It does not change our practice.”

The Select Board and Finance Committee both voted to recommend Article 7.

Curtin said Article 8 will ask Fall Town Meeting to approve appropriating additional money for the King Rail Reserve Golf Course clubhouse project that was approved by the 2022 Fall Town Meeting. He said Lynnfield Golf’s Retained Earnings would fund the project.

“It would address environmental and site issues that have arisen during the design phase of the King Rail clubhouse project,” said Curtin.

Crawford said the environmental and site issues with the clubhouse project are “not major.”

While the Select Board voted to recommend Article 8, the Finance Committee held off on making recommendation until the night of Fall Town Meeting.

“We are waiting on a dollar figure for the site work,” said Finance Committee Chairman Chris Mattia during an Oct. 2 meeting.

Article 9 would authorize the Select Board to “purchase and record an historic preservation restriction” for local attorney Jay Kimball’s historic home at 618 Main St.

“The historic preservation restriction would be similar to what we did with Centre Farm,” said Mattia. “It would allow the sale of the house, but it would force whoever buys it to maintain the structure from an exterior perspective. From the street, you will still see what it looks like today.”

The Select Board and Finance Committee both voted to defer making a recommendation on Article 9 until the night of Fall Town Meeting in order to finalize the historic preservation restriction’s cost.