By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The clock is ticking before summer vacation ends and a new school year begins.

Students in grades 1-12 will be returning to the classroom on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Kindergarten orientation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 29. An early release day for grades 1-12 has been scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30.

The first day of school for kindergartners is Tuesday, Sept. 3. The first day for Lynnfield Preschool students is Wednesday, Sept. 4.

While students and families are enjoying the remaining days of summer, school officials, teachers and staff members having been spending this week making sure everything is ready to rock and roll for students’ return on Aug. 28. Custodians have been making a final push to make sure all four schools are in pristine condition when students return.

“Lynnfield Public Schools is eager to welcome students and staff back, and I look forward to the excitement of having everyone return to our classrooms on Aug. 28,” said Superintendent Tom Geary in an email. “This school year, our focus is on reducing barriers to learning and inspiring excellence, ‘Every student, every day.’ We truly hope to reignite our school community’s passion for lifelong learning right from the start, and will continue to broaden it throughout the year. As we navigate the school year together, our principals and I welcome open communication from our school community. Feedback, collaboration and support are invaluable in continuing to instill a positive culture and high expectations in our schools.”

School schedule

Hours for the school year are as follows:

Lynnfield Middle School: 7:40 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lynnfield High School: 7:50 a.m.-2:26 p.m.

Huckleberry Hill School: 8:20 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Summer Street School: 8:50 a.m.-3 p.m.

Preschool a.m. session (3-year-olds): 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Preschool p.m. session (4-year-olds): 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

A new beginning

After a tumultuous 2023-2024 academic year, the upcoming year will usher in a new beginning for Lynnfield Public Schools.

The School Committee voted to appoint Geary as the district’s permanent superintendent in early July. The longtime assistant superintendent of finance and operations had previously been serving as interim superintendent since last February.

Additionally, the School Committee unanimously voted to appoint Danvers High School Principal Adam Federico as assistant superintendent earlier this month. Federico, who previously served as Lynnfield Middle School’s assistant principal from 2008-2012, will be succeeding former Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kevin Cyr.

Lydia Rundell-Gjerde has been selected to serve as the school system’s interim student services director. She succeeds late Student Services Director Roberta Keane, who passed away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer just days before her retirement in late June.

A new principal and a new assistant principal have also joined the Administrative Leadership Team.

In addition to the district’s administrative changes, the School Committee and Lynnfield Teachers Association will begin negotiating a new contract later this fall.

Elementary schools

Huckleberry Hill School will be embarking on a new era this year with new Principal Lauren King succeeding beloved Principal Melissa Wyland, who retired in late June.

King previously served as the principal of Captain Samuel Brown School in Peabody for six years. She worked as the assistant principal of Bancroft Elementary School in Andover from 2013-2018. King also served as a learning specialist and as a general education teacher at Bancroft Elementary School.

“I am truly honored to serve as the new principal of Huckleberry Hill School and to become a part of this vibrant community,” said King. “I have been warmly welcomed by everyone I’ve met so far, and I am eager to build meaningful relationships with the students, staff and families at HHS. It has been a busy summer of listening and learning for me, but I cannot wait for our school to be filled with the buzz and excitement of learning and laughter from all our heroes.”

King said Huckleberry Hill’s theme for the 2024-2025 academic year that was voted on by staff members is “Heroes Among Us: Embracing Courage, Kindness and Growth.”

“We are looking forward to expanding upon the school improvement plans developed last year and continuing to make progress with our Star Renaissance growth data, utilizing Universal Design for Learning (UDL) in our teaching practices, digging into the process to choose and implement a new math curriculum and continuing to focus on and improve upon school culture and social-emotional learning in our school,” said King.

King said Huckleberry Hill is welcoming six new teachers this year: Student Support Program teacher Audrey Bekeritis, fourth grade teacher Erin Bingham, resource room teacher Shalaigh Curran, language-based strategies teacher Jessica Swehla, second grade teacher Christine Schedine and third grade teacher Megan Kelley.

Summer Street School Principal Karen Cronin is also looking forward to the 2024-2025 academic year getting underway.

“I am excited to begin this new school year, and welcome both familiar and new staff to our community,” said Cronin. “To begin the new school year at Summer Street School, we are welcoming three new classroom teachers, and 17 new paraprofessionals. Our new Preschool Director, Ms. Alexandria Pierre, is also our Special Education Team Chair, and I am thrilled to be partnering with such a knowledgeable leader. I speak for all our talented staff members when I express my eagerness to open our doors again to students and families. We will be continuing our theme of Summer Street STARS, and look forward to celebrating our leaning and accomplishments in monthly student-led Great Gathering assemblies. As we say each day, ‘At Summer Street School, I can share about me, learn about you and celebrate all.’ Summer Street School has always been a special place to learn and grow, and I am privileged to work beside such dedicated staff to make the early school years of our students’ lives so positive and joyful.”

Lynnfield Middle School

Principal Stephen Ralston informed the Villager that Lynnfield Middle School is welcoming a new assistant principal this year.

Dana Courtney will be succeeding former Assistant Principal Jeremy Greenwood, who worked at LMS for the past two years. Courtney previously served as a seventh and eighth grade English teacher at McCarthy Middle School in Chelmsford from 2013-2024. She was a reading and history teacher for grades 6-8 at Our Lady’s Academy in Waltham from 2012-2013. Courtney taught third grade at Greenwich Academy in Connecticut from 2010-2012.

Ralston also said the middle school has hired a new Spanish teacher and three special education teachers this academic year. He said the middle school will be “working on citizenship throughout the year.”

“All of the schools will be doing the same,” said Ralston.

In addition to the new outdoor classroom that has been constructed, Ralston said the LMS gym was “sanded down to bare wood.”

“It was restriped and finished identical to the Lynnfield High School gym floor, which also got done this summer,” said Ralston.

Lynnfield High School

Principal Tricia Puglisi said she is looking forward to her second year leading Lynnfield High School when the new academic year begins on Aug. 28.

“I am looking forward to welcoming students back to school,” Puglisi stated in a letter sent to families. “It is far too quiet in the building without them.”

Puglisi said the high school is welcoming eight new staff members, including new Band Director Eric Blackman. Blackman, who previously served as Georgetown Middle/High School’s band director from 2016-2024, will be succeeding beloved former Band Director Harry Wagg.

“Mr. Blackman holds his undergraduate degree from the New England Conservatory of Music and his master’s degree from Gordon College,” stated Puglisi.

Lynnfield High is also welcoming chemistry teacher Christopher Backlund, Spanish teacher Holly Donnellan, special education teacher Stephen Mondello, math teacher Andrew Nelson, school counselor Krista Normandin, library media center paraprofessional Leeanne Miller and Merrimack College fellow Kayla Cramer to the LHS team this year.

Puglisi said the high school will continue working on the Vision of the Graduate initiative this academic year.

“LHS will be identifying indicators of student learning related to the Vision of the Graduate with a focus on student-centered learning,” stated Puglisi.

Puglisi said the revamped Vision of the Graduate initiative entails having students focus on communication skills, literacy skills, resilience/grit skills, global citizenship and problem-solving skills.