Impressive 2-0 start to the season for Melrose

By JENNIFER GENTILE

BELMONT—The Melrose High boys basketball team has started their season off at 2-0 following hard fought wins over Belmont (51-47) and Reading (a 58-56 thriller) for an opening that could set the tone for their 2024-5 season.

Melrose kicked off their winning streak on Dec. 13 with a season opener on the road at the Wenner Field House in Belmont with a 51-47 win. It was a well-balanced offensive effort with Melrose’s Owen Mujalli leading with 18 points and multiple rebounds and blocks. It was also a strong game from John Arens who had 13 points with key, free throws to seal victory in late game action.

Returning players Nolan Natale and John Lamas, along with newcomer Connor Smith, all had 6 points. Melrose fought a gritty battle against the Marauders, with great team defense. Melrose had a lead of 23-19 at half, kept the lead 37-32 after the third and hung on to the 4-point lead to finish the game.

Buoyed by the win, Melrose hosted Reading on Tuesday evening for their home opener and fought tooth and nail in a comeback victory over the Rockets, 58-56. Leading Melrose in scoring was John Arens and Owen Mujalli with 15 points each. It was a particularly strong day for senior Jacob Canlas, who played well defensively and had a buzzer beating lay up off a steal to end the first. Melrose had a 37-36 lead at the half, thanks in part also to John Lamas (10 pts) and Jack Casey who was strong on rebounds with 6 of his own points. Connor Smith and Nolan Natale contributed with 5 points each and collectively the team rallied and reversed a 43-49 deficit at the end of the third. Melrose defense did their job and they took the slim victory, 58-56.

Head coach Dan Burns was quite pleased at their effort, and for starting the season 2-0 against Middlesex Large competition.

“It’s nice to get off to a great start,” says Burns. “We know every game will be competitive and we are aware that wins don’t come easy in the Middlesex League.”

This week Melrose will host rival Wakefield on Thursday (post deadline) that will be must see. Last year’s Wakefield team beat Melrose twice in league play and Melrose will certainly try to reverse that.

After the holiday break, Melrose resumes home games with Prospect Hill Academy on Friday, Dec. 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Somerville High in the Highlanders annual tournament.