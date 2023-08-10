MELROSE — The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced today that as part of part of the Commuter Rail Safety and Resiliency Program, upcoming work to improve safety and reliability along the Haverhill Commuter Rail Line will disrupt service from North Station to North Wilmington including service to Melrose Highlands, Cedar Park and Wyoming Hill stations starting September 9, 2023. According to the MBTA, work to implement Automatic Train Control (ATC) signal system upgrades will take place seven days a week and is expected to last approximately 58 days, through November 5, 2023.

During this time, shuttle buses will replace train service between Reading and Oak Grove. Orange Line trains will provide service between Oak Grove and North Station. Express trains will operate between North Station and Ballardvale on the Lowell Line and regular train service will operate between Ballardvale and Haverhill. A shuttle bus will also run between Reading on the Haverhill Line and the Anderson/Woburn stop on the Lowell Line. North Wilmington passengers can board the Lowell Line at Wilmington Station. Busses will be accessible but bikes will not be allowed on board. Passengers between Reading and Malden Center can also consider MBTA Bus #137 as an alternative travel option.

Noise impacts are also anticipated in the work zone areas. For the first two weeks, there will be construction noise associated with track work between Melrose Cedar Park and Wakefield stations. For the last two weeks, there will be noise from test trains, as well as test activations of grade crossing gates and bells at each of the crossings and at various times.

The primary goal of the project is to implement Automatic Train Control (ATC) to supplement Positive Train Control (PTC) and further improve commuter rail safety on the Haverhill Line. PTC, which has been in service on all commuter rail lines since August 2020, is a federally mandated safety control system that monitors a train’s location, direction and speed in real time and can slow down or stop the train if needed to improve safe operations.

For more information on the project, visit http://www.mbta.com/PTC or call the construction hotline at 617-721-7506.