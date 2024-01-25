BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian recently announced that Melrose is receiving $250,267 from the state to fund local transportation and infrastructure improvements. This funding comes from the new Fair Share Amendment revenue that the state began receiving this year.

In November 2022, Massachusetts voters approved the Fair Share Amendment. Households with annual income exceeding $1 million now pay an additional 4% state income tax on the portion of their income above $1 million. The new revenue received by the state must be used only for education and transportation purposes.

As part of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget passed this summer, the state legislature appropriated $100 million of Fair Share Amendment revenue for local transportation improvements. This builds upon the annual allocation of $200 million in Chapter 90 funds provided by the state to cities and towns, effectively representing a 50% increase in this vital funding source for local transportation and infrastructure improvements.

“I’m very pleased that Melrose will be receiving these funds from the state to improve roads, sidewalks, intersections, and other critical local infrastructure,” said Lewis. “I was proud to help lead the effort to pass the Fair Share Amendment and it is gratifying to see this new revenue being put to such good use for our communities.”

“I am glad Melrose will receive significant additional State funding to use for its local transportation and infrastructure priorities,” said Lipper-Garabedian. “This enhanced investment from the State will provide meaningful opportunities to enhance quality of life for City residents.”

In addition to this funding for local transportation improvements, the Fair Share Amendment revenue is also being used to provide universal free school meals (both breakfast and lunch) for all Massachusetts public K-12 students; significantly increase financial aid to low- and middle-income students attending Massachusetts public colleges and universities; invest in safety, reliability, and service improvements at the MBTA; and more.