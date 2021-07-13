DiMare, O’Rourke named girls’ lax All-Stars

Jul 13, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 13, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s girls’ lacrosse coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2021 season.

The Wakefield High girls’ lacrosse team had two All-Stars selected: junior goalie Isabella DiMare and junior midfielder Kaylee O’Rourke.

O’Rourke scored nine goals for the Warriors and played a balanced game as she was also an important defender.

“Kaylee is a strong midfielder,” said head coach Cara Luca. “She was good on the offensive end as well as the defensive end.”

DiMare missed part of the season due to injury but came back to help lead the Warriors with multiple good games especially against Belmont in the Middlesex League Tournament when she recorded 22 saves.

“Bella made a huge impact when returning to net this year,” said Luca. “She made some key saves this season that kept us in games. She is looking to play in college when she graduates.”

The Warriors finished the regular season at 2-8. After two games in the Middlesex League Tournament, Wakefield opted into the MIAA Div. 1 North Tournament in order to gain some experience for a young roster where they fell to Marblehead in the preliminary round. With no seniors on the team this year, Wakefield will return their entire squad next season.