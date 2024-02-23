Avid reader, history buff and model builder

WAKEFIELD — Domenic D. Andella, age 77 of Wakefield and formerly of Medford died February 20. He was born in Somerville on September 2,1946 and was the son of the late Eugene R. and Caroline E. (Savarese) Andella. He was raised in a multi-family home in Cambridge where he was amongst his extended family. He went on to graduate from Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School and later attended Northeastern University. Mr. Andella was trained as a Software Engineer and after many years retired as a Technical Writer for the Hewlett Packard Company in Tewksbury. He was an avid reader, a history buff, a model builder and even dabbled in art.

He is survived by his beloved wife Jeanne M. (Whalen) and his two loving sons Matthew D. Andella and his wife Stephanie of Woburn and John D. Andella and his wife Julie Capone of Medford. He was the loving, doting grandfather of Sydney Andella. He is also survived by his sister Jean E. Thurston; his cousin Anthony Colangelo and his wife Jackie Smith; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, February 26 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Domenic’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.