LYNNFIELD — A Summer Street School parent reiterated her concerns about elementary school class size concerns during the School Committee’s Sept. 12 meeting.

Russet Lane resident Jenny Sheehan previously expressed concerns about kindergarten class sizes at Summer Street during a school board meeting held in May. She urged school officials to offer four kindergarten classes at Summer Street instead of three. She said a number of parents supported her proposal in the spring and continue to support it now.

“I came here tonight as a follow-up from when we last spoke in May,” said Sheehan during the School Committee’s Sept. 12. “During that meeting, I brought up concerns that parents have around increased class sizes, particularly in kindergarten. At that time, the response was that it was just a math problem based on enrollment to keep class sizes within the class size policy, and you were watching enrollment all summer with nothing being official.”

The School Department’s class size guidelines for kindergarten and first grade students’ ranges between 18 and 22 students, with 18 being considered the “optimal number.” The class size guidelines for grades 2-3 are between 20 and 23 students, with 20 being considered the “optimal number.”

Additionally, the class size guidelines for grades 4-6 ranges between 20 and 24, with 20 being considered the “optimal number.” The guidelines for grades 7-12 call for “reasonable class size,” and don’t include an optimal number.

Summer Street School Principal Karen Cronin informed the Villager that there are three kindergarten classes that have 67 students enrolled. She said 89 first-graders are enrolled in four classes. She said there are five second grade classes that have 99 students enrolled. Cronin said 85 third-graders are enrolled in four classes. Lastly, she said there are four fourth grade classes with 77 students enrolled.

Huckleberry Hill School Principal Melissa Wyland told the Villager there are four kindergarten classes at Huckleberry Hill that have 91 students enrolled. She said there are 82 first-graders enrolled in four classrooms. She said there are four second grade classrooms that have 84 students enrolled. Wyland said there are 96 third-graders enrolled in five classrooms. Lastly, she said there are five fourth grade classrooms that have 97 students enrolled.

Sheehan said was reiterating her concerns about class sizes because “all class sizes have increased since we last spoke in May.” She said parents were “displeased” when learning about the larger class sizes during open houses earlier this month.

“They were displeased because when we sat here in May, we all agreed that these youngest learners were facing more challenges, more academic delays and more mental health illnesses than ever before,” said Sheehan. “(The parents) also agree that the class size policy is outdated and should come under review. But the question remains that have you taken any actions to better support these children? I will remind you again that three years ago, with the elementary schools’ expansion project, all of you were quoted as saying how important small class sizes are, and how we needed that $18 million to expand the schools in the name of smaller class sizes. Since the school expansion project was funded, class sizes have only increased.”

Sheehan said she was disappointed that a fourth kindergarten class was not added to Summer Street this year. She doesn’t know where that money was relocated.

“I understand that the budget is a fluid process and money can be a moving target, but perhaps the better way to ask the question was what was a better use of the funds?” Sheehan asked.

School Committee Chair Rich Sjoberg thanked Sheehan for reiterating her concerns, but he did not address them. The school board’s Public Comment Policy, also known as Policy BEDH, states in part, “The purpose of public comment is to receive input from the community, not to engage in conversation with the committee.”

“The chair will ensure that any comment or question that requires a response from the committee or the School Department will be addressed in a timely manner,” Policy BEDH states.

School Committee Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt and Superintendent Kristen Vogel responded to Sheehan’s concerns at the May meeting. Sjoberg was unable to attend that meeting due to a work commitment.

Secondary schools enrollment

Principal Stephen Ralston informed the Villager that Lynnfield Middle School currently has 706 students enrolled this year. He said there are 175 fifth-graders, 185 sixth-graders, 159 seventh-graders and 187 eighth-graders hitting the books this year.

Lynnfield High Principal Patricia Puglisi told the Villager LHS’ enrollment totals 571 students. She said there are 148 freshmen, 134 sophomores, 143 juniors and 147 seniors enrolled for the 2023-2024 academic year.

School districts are required to submit finalized enrollment data to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by Oct. 1 annually.