By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — One vote.

That was the difference in the Finance Committee’s 6-5 vote on Oct. 2 that did not recommend the $34 million Lynnfield Public Library project for Fall Town Meeting. The library project will be appearing as Articles 10 and 11 at Fall Town Meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Lynnfield Middle School auditorium.

Finance Committee member Brian Moreira asked when was the library project’s conceptual design created.

Library Building Committee (LBC) Chairman Russell Boekenkroeger, who also serves on the Board of Library Trustees, said the design for the new facility began being developed in 2015. He said the design was submitted to the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners’ (MBLC) Construction Program in 2017.

“There was an adjustment made this year which rotated the Children’s Room 90 degrees so that it is perpendicular,” said Boekenkroeger. “We also eliminated the basement and the mechanical equipment is going to go on the roof.”

Finance Committee member Gene Covino reiterated his concerns about the library project. He expressed concerns about the project’s $34 million price tag, and recalled that voters have already approved the $18 million elementary schools’ expansion project and the $63.5 million public safety buildings and Town Hall project. He was also disappointed that a plan has yet to be developed for how the old library will be repurposed.

“So many people worked so hard on this that I actually feel really bad not supporting it,” said Covino. “At one time, I was a big proponent of this project. As a taxpayer, I would be perfectly fine with a beautiful, shiny new library. But from a fiscal responsibility standpoint as a member of the Finance Committee, nobody has answers as to why this makes sense fiscally for the town at this point. We have just passed two overrides and we are looking at an operational override, which is the equivalent to putting groceries on a credit card. If this were a Chevy Suburban, check my vote. To me, it’s a Land Rover.”

Finance Committee Vice Chairman Tom Kayola, who serves as the FinCom’s representative to the LBC, said he supported the project in large part due to the $9 million MBLC grant.

“We have an opportunity to get an asset here at a discount,” said Kayola. “The Strategic Planning Committee said we had three top tier priorities. We had public safety, the schools and the library. Out of those three priorities, this is the only project where we are getting state reimbursement. We are getting a $9 million kickback from the state to build this new asset. I think we have to invest in the town and invest in the infrastructure of the town. You have to invest in the town to keep up services in the town.”

Finance Committee member Chris Caprio expressed concerns about what is going to happen to the current library if the project gets approved.

“I have been in the library and I think it needs to be updated, but we are letting the grant drive us,” said Caprio. “Forget the $9 million. We are spending $25 million. It’s not the library that I don’t support. It’s the lack of an overall plan that I can’t support.”

Moreira said he did not like the proposed design for the new library.

“I don’t think the design meets the community’s needs,” said Moreira. “We need to think 10 and 15 years ahead of where we are going to be. All of the benefits we have heard are amazing, and I am not opposed to those at all. I just don’t see the forward-thinking of where we go with this.”

Moreira asked if the LBC was going to hold forums about the library’s design before the Fall Town Meeting vote on Oct. 16.

Boekenkroeger said the forums will take place after Fall Town Meeting.

“I think it’s a big pill for the community to swallow without making sure it is what we need,” said Moreira in response.

Finance Committee member Joe Gallagher, who also serves on the LBC, said the new library is designed for “growth.”

“It is designed to meet the needs of the Lynnfield community,” said Gallagher. “It’s on par with other libraries such as the Reading Public Library that have been built. I look at the grant as a once in a lifetime opportunity. I think building a new library is a once in a life opportunity.”

Finance Committee member Nick Connors, who also serves on the LBC, concurred with Gallagher’s viewpoint.

“I think this is a rare opportunity,” said Connors. “This is an opportunity to get this building for a third of the price. I think it is an opportunity we should take advantage of.”

Kayola made a motion to recommend Article 10, which was seconded by Connors.

Finance Committee Chairman Chris Mattia called for a roll call vote on Article 10.

Connors, Gallagher, Kayola, Finance Committee/LBC member Sarah Kelley and FinCom member Alexis Leahy voted to recommend Article 10. Caprio, Covino, Mattia, Moreira, Finance Committee member Julie Mitchell and FinCom member Stephen Riley voted no.

With the vote tied 5-5, Mattia’s no vote broke the stalemate and the FinCom voted not to recommend Article 10.

The FinCom voted to recommend Article 11, which will be contingent on Article 10’s passage. Article 11 will request Fall Town Meeting to approve transferring a portion of land located on the Reedy Meadow Golf Course from the Select Board to the Library Trustees. If the project gets approved, the new library will be constructed on a portion of the golf course.