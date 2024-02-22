BOSTON — State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian announced that the Melrose Fire Department will be receiving $9,064.82 to purchase new safety equipment to protect their firefighters through the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant Program.

Fire departments across Massachusetts are able to utilize this program to purchase 135 different types of eligible equipment, including ballistic protective clothing, thermal protective clothing, gear washers and dryers, thermal imaging cameras, assorted hand tools and extrication equipment, communications resources, hazardous gas meters, and much more.

“Our brave firefighters risk the health hazards posed by smoke and other fire byproducts to keep us safe. We owe it to our first responders to provide them the equipment they need to stay safe and healthy,” said Lewis. “I’m pleased that this state grant will support the Melrose Fire Department and help keep our community and firefighters protected.”

“Our firefighters risk their safety and health every day to protect our community; it is critical that they have the proper equipment they need to remain protected,” said Lipper-Garabedian. “In recent years, I was glad to join Senator Lewis in securing state funds for much-needed renovations to better the living spaces at the central Melrose Fire Station. I also am proud to support state funding for this grant program each year. It’s always gratifying to see a department in my District receive an award.”

This is the fourth year that funding has been available to support firefighter safety through this state program.