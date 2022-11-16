A sweet and gentle soul who loved spending time with family

LYNNFIELD — Frances E. (Smith) Lacey, 97, a resident of Lynnfield, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at a Lynnfield health care facility.

Frances was born in Dorchester on July 15, 1925, and was the only child of the late Howard and Hazel (Clark) Smith. In her youth, Frances volunteered at the USO during World War II.

A sweet and gentle soul, Frances most enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her special friend Cam Dooley. She was great at crafts, especially ceramics, and knitting. She knitted hats for premature babies and cancer patients at Mass General Hospital. Frances had a great love for bird watching; she adored cats and was not one to pass up a good bowl of ice cream.

Summers in Gilford, New Hampshire, and winters in Lake Placid, Florida were enjoyed by Frances and her husband, Malcolm. She even dressed up her golf cart for the Lake Placid Christmas Parade.

Frances was the beloved wife of the late Malcolm Lacey, with whom she shared 24 years of marriage. She was the devoted stepmother of David Lacey and his wife, Kathleen, of Melrose; James Lacey and his wife, Katherine, of Stoneham; and the late Kenneth Lacey. She was the proud step-grandmother of Michelle Valarezo and her husband, Eric; and Michael Lacey and his wife, Colleen. Her step-great grandchildren survive her: Maeve, Cullen, Lia and Luca, and her special friend, Cam Dooley.

Relatives and friends gathered in honor of Frances’ life at Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake St., Peabody, on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Gifts in memory of Frances may be made to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA. 02130

To sign an online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.