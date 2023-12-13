By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A familiar face is leading Lynnfield Public Schools while embattled Superintendent Kristen Vogel takes a medical leave of absence.

The School Committee unanimously voted to appoint Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tom Geary as acting superintendent of schools during an emergency meeting on Dec. 6. Geary was appointed to the position after the school board held a two-hour emergency meeting in executive session.

“Mr. Geary has been an administrator in the district since 2006,” said School Committee Chair Rich Sjoberg during the very brief public portion of the meeting. “He currently serves as the assistant superintendent of finance and operations. His appointment to acting superintendent in addition to his assistant superintendent role will ensure a continuity of leadership while Superintendent Vogel is on leave.”

While the School Committee was in executive session in the Al Merritt Media and Cultural Center on Dec. 6, a group of 30 residents patiently waited in the building’s lobby until the public portion of the meeting took place. The public portion of the meeting lasted just under three minutes.

Geary recalled in a letter sent to families and staff on Dec. 7 that he has worked as the School Department’s finance director since July 2006. He was appointed as assistant superintendent of finance and operations last fall. Despite the title change, Geary’s responsibilities did not.

“I am a lifelong Lynnfield resident, and my wife, Karen, and I are the proud parents of two current Lynnfield Middle School students,” Geary wrote. “I have been and always will be committed to our community personally and professionally. I am humbled and honored to be appointed as your acting superintendent, and I thank the Lynnfield School Committee for their confidence in my leadership abilities. As acting superintendent, my priority will continue to be ‘every student, every day’ to ensure each student’s best opportunity for success. I am excited to work with our talented LPS staff and Administrative Leadership Team to work toward this goal.”

Geary described his “leadership style” as “proactive, responsive and collaborative.”

“I want our staff and the community to know that my door is always open and that I value productive input,” Geary wrote. “Even if there’s disagreement, an open conversation and respectful exchange of ideas is the only way for everyone to feel genuinely valued and heard. In partnership with staff, students, families and the community, we will continue to align our focus with the goals and values of our district. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns, and know that I am deeply invested in the continued growth and success of the Lynnfield Public Schools.”

The School Committee appointed Geary as acting superintendent just over 24 hours after Sjoberg sent a letter notifying parents, guardians, educators and school staff about Vogel’s leave of absence.

“I am writing to inform you that Superintendent Kristen Vogel has notified the School Committee that she will take a leave of absence from her duties as superintendent for medical reasons, effective Dec. 4, 2023,” Sjoberg wrote. “The length of Superintendent Vogel’s medical leave is undetermined at this time.”

While Sjoberg noted that residents and school employees have “questions” surrounding Vogel’s leave of absence, he wrote that, “Privacy laws prevent (the School Committee) from sharing more details.”

“In the meantime, we ask that you please reach out to your child’s teacher and/or building principal if you have any questions or concerns regarding your child,” Sjoberg stated.

Vogel’s leave of absence comes in the wake of residents, parents, guardians, educators and school employees being infuriated with her and the School Committee’s handling of the Lynnfield Teachers Association (LTA) being concerned about a number of challenges facing the district.

LTA President Alexandria Cellucci stated in a letter sent to Vogel and the School Committee in late October that the School Department’s budget cuts have placed more demands on teachers, which has resulted in educators juggling multiple responsibilities. She also expressed concerns about rising class sizes, increased teacher workloads and staff retention challenges. She also recommended that the district develop a plan with the LTA’s input that seeks to “attract and retain skilled educators” to ensure that Lynnfield Public Schools continue to “provide all students with a well-rounded, high-quality education.”

The School Committee listened to parent and educators concerns about the state of LPS during a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12, which took place in the Lynnfield Middle School auditorium after deadline.