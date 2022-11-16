Loved to travel and attend grandchildren’s athletic activities

WAKEFIELD — George Robertson, of Wakefield, died on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Medford on Oct. 1, 1929, and was the son of the late George J. and Viola (Hussy) Robertson. George grew up in Medford and graduated from Medford High School in 1947. He immediately enlisted into the Army and served as an M.P. After an honorable discharge, he then enlisted into the Navy and served on the USS Torsk during the Korean War.

After his service, George met up with the love of his life, Rosemary, and they were married for 66 years. They settled in Wakefield and began raising their family. George loved spending time traveling with Rose, and joined her on many of her world travels. Throughout their life, they traveled to Cape Sable Island Nova Scotia to visit with family and friends. George most enjoyed spending the summers in Rindge, New Hampshire on Monomonac Lake with his family. George enjoyed hard work and spending time attending his grandchildren’s athletic activities.

George was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary A. Robertson. He was the loving father of Mary R. Pierandri and her husband, John, of Connecticut; William G. Robertson and Caren of Wakefield; Earl J. Robertson and Mina of Lynnfield; and Scott D. Robertson and his wife, Sheila, of Wakefield. He was the grandfather of David, Lewis, Michael, Timothy, Christopher, Jennifer, Stephen, Juli, Andrew and Mason. His sister Dorothy, who is living in Florida and is 95-years young, also survives him. George’s three great grandchildren also survive him.

George’s funeral service was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Visitation for relatives was held at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 14 from 4-7 p.m. Interment took place at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Brightview Senior Living for their outstanding care given to George and Rosemary.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.