ERIKA PASQUALE tracks down a North Reading guard during a game on Jan. 3. Pasquale had 5 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a pair of blocks in Lynnfield’s win over Essex Tech on Friday night. (Eric Evans Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

DANVERS — The Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team beat host Essex Tech, 34-32, up in Danvers on Friday night.

The Hawks had a chance to tie it on their final possession but missed their final shot just before the buzzer.

“It was a hairy fourth quarter,” admitted Pioneers head coach Sue Breen, as her squad only scored five points in the fourth.

The Hawks (3-5 overall and 1-5 in the Cape Ann League), led, 19-17, at the half but the Pioneers outscored them 12-3 in the third quarter to lead 29-22 going into the final eight minutes.

“We played a great third quarter,” stated Breen, whose team led the rest of the way after going up, 21-19, midway through the third.

Lynnfield was then able to hold on and escape after struggling from the field in the fourth.

Taylor Valiton led the Pioneers with a double-double as she had 15 points and 18 rebounds for her first double-double of the winter.

Her freshman sister, Hayden, also had a good night with 10 points, 5 assists, 4 blocks and 2 steals.

Junior guard, Erika Pasquale, filled the stat sheet with 5 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a pair of blocks.

Nicole Mwaura scored 14 points to lead the Hawks who are in their first year in the CAL.

Lynnfield improved to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the CAL.

On Jan. 3, the Pioneers lost at North Reading 56-37.

“That was our first game in over two weeks and they have a pretty good team,” said Breen. “We also missed 13 free throws.”

The Hornets, who did play during vacation week, too control in the opening half as they led, 31-15, at halftime.

Lynnfield played much better in the third quarter and cut the Hornets lead to 42-28 after the third. However, the hosts outscored the Pioneers, 14-9, in the fourth to win by 19.

Valiton led the team in points with 17. Hayden Valiton, Pasquale and freshman, Maeve Wertz all added six points each.

Hayden Valiton led the team in rebounds with 13 while Pasquale pulled down 10.

Wertz was the assists leader with four.

Freshman Faith Angelo also scores her first-career basket.

Bella Cannalonga led the way for North Reading with 13 points, 8 assists and 5 steals.

The next two games for the Pioneers will be on the road.

On Jan. 12, Lynnfield visits Newburyport at 5:30 p.m. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Pioneers go to Manchester-Essex. That game will start at noon.