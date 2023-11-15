THE GIRLS’ SOCCER TEAM proudly displays the Final Four banner after defeating Hamilton-Wenham 4-0 in the Elite Eight on Veterans Day. Front row, from left, senior captain Ally Sykes, senior captain Ava Gamache, senior captain Keely Briggs, Lily Rocco, Sophia Giardina, Bella Sykes and Ava Damiani. Middle row, from left, Giada Antidormi, Kaylee Barrett, Emma Rose, Ariana Guarracino, Bella Carroll, Catie Kampersal and Hannah Ozanian. Back row, from left, assistant coach Darren Damiani, Hannah Doherty, Avery Haney, Victoria Minor, Alex Schmidt, Jordan Calichman, Ava Cook, Megan Woods, Morgan Hubbard, Katie Connelly, Clara Caulfield, Adriana Regitano, Ella Hayman, Addie Connelly and head coach Mark Vermont. (Jamie Hayman Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Revenge is a dish best served in the Elite Eight.

The fourth seeded girls’ soccer team punched its ticket to the Final Four after shutting out fifth seed Hamilton-Wenham 4-0 in a Division 4 Elite Eight contest held at Pioneer Stadium on Veterans Day. The Pioneers (17-2-2) previously lost to the Generals 2-0 during the regular season.

“The whole team played well,” said Pioneers head coach Mark Vermont. “Our defense and our midfield really locked things down. It was a great team victory.”

Senior captain/midfielder Ally Sykes agreed.

“The whole team played their hearts out and left everything out on the field,” said Ally. “Everyone brought energy. The whole team played amazing.”

Senior captain/defender Keely Briggs concurred with Vermont and Ally’s viewpoint.

“I am so excited,” said Briggs. “We worked our butts off for the entire summer and into the season. Everyone was held accountable. Effort was put into every practice and every touch on the ball. This trophy is for everyone, from the freshmen to the seniors. Everyone worked so hard. I am so proud of everybody. It’s awesome.”

The Pioneers jumped out to a 1-0 lead 11 minutes into the first half after junior midfielder Emma Rose found the back of the net after receiving a pass from junior midfielder Clara Caulfield.

Briggs drilled a shot from the 18-yard line with 6:56 remaining in the first half, which gave Lynnfield a 2-0 lead. Junior forward Bella Carroll, who was named as the Cape Ann League Kinney Division Player of the Year, had the assist.

“Keely’s goal was awesome,” said Vermont.

Hamilton-Wenham had a chance to cut Lynnfield’s lead to 2-1 late in the first half, but senior captain/goalie Ava Gamache came up with a huge deflection to prevent the Generals from scoring.

“Ava’s deflection was huge,” said Vermont. “It could have changed the game if she didn’t make that save.”

Carroll gave the Pioneers’ a decisive 3-0 lead after she scored her first goal of the game with 30 seconds remaining before halftime. Caulfield had the assist.

“That third goal was huge going into the half,” said Vermont.

Carroll scored her second goal of the game six minutes into the second half, assisted by Rose.

“When Bella scored the fourth goal, we knew that was the backbreaker,” said Vermont.

“Bella came up big for us with her two goals,” added Ally.

Gamache attributed her one save in net to the Pioneers’ defensive tenacity.

“Our defense never lets up,” said Gamache. “They cleaned everything up and they didn’t let anything by them for the whole game. They really played an amazing game.”

Vermont praised the Pioneers’ play against the Generals, who suffered its first loss of the 2023 season during the Elite Eight.

“We just played our game,” said Vermont. “We had a good game plan going in and the girls executed. Hamilton-Wenham is a great squad. They have only given up four goals all season.”

Ally said the Pioneers’ freshmen played very well against Hamilton-Wenham.

“Some of the freshmen played on the JV team as eighth-graders last year, and it seems as though they have been playing on the team for years,” said Ally. “They are really killing it.”

The Pioneers faced number one seed South Hadley on Tuesday, Nov. 14, taking place after deadline. The last time the Pioneers went this deep in the state tournament was 2014, when Lynnfield advanced to the Division 3 state finals. The Pioneers fell to Nipmuc Regional High School in the 2014 D3 state championship.

“My mind has been focused on the Final Four for the whole season,” said Ally. “This is all I wanted.”

When asked what it will take to bring home the Division 4 state championship, Briggs said, “We have to play like today.”

“We have to work hard and be confident,” said Briggs.

Defeats Rockland

The Pioneers advanced to the Elite Eight after defeating Rockland 4-1 in the Sweet 16 on Nov. 8.

Rose gave Lynnfield a 1-0 lead 11 minutes into the first half.

Caulfield found the back of the net with 5:10 remaining in the opening frame after receiving a pass from sophomore midfielder Bella Sykes.

Freshman midfielder Giada Antidormi gave the Pioneers a 3-0 lead eight minutes into the second half.

Rockland’s Emily Dunham scored with 19:02 remaining in the second half, which cut Lynnfield’s lead to 3-1.

Carroll scored Lynnfield’s final goal after receiving a pass from Caulfield with 14 minutes remaining in the contest.

Gamache tallied six saves in net against Rockland.

Vermont commended the Pioneers’ play against Rockland. He said Briggs, Ally Sykes, Bella Sykes, Caulfield, Rose, Antidormi, senior forward Catie Kampersal, junior defender Ariana Guarracino, junior defender Lily Rocco, freshman defender Avery Haney and freshman forward Kaylee Barrett played great games against Rockland.

“It was a great win,” said Vermont. “We did a very good job moving the ball.”