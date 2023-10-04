By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — It was a memorable day for the Lynnfield High golf team on Sept. 28 as they edged host North Reading, 169-165, at Hillview Golf Club.

That victory clinched the Cape Ann League Kinney Division title for the Pioneers as they improved to a perfect 10-0 overall and 9-0 in the CAL.

It is the team’s first league crown since the 2017 squad.

“It was a great match that came down to the end,” said Pioneers head coach Mike Moresco, whose team played three matches in three days. “We caught a break because they were missing their third-slotted player due to an injury.”

Senior co-captain, Gavin Leuci, led the team in points with 36 (Stableford scoring). Fellow senior co-captain, Deven Henehan, had 31 while junior Paul Daley had 30.

“North Reading is a lot like us,” said Moresco, as the Hornets lost for only the third time this year. “They have a lot of depth but the difference in this match is that we had three players score 30 points or more while they had just two.”

The day before, the Pioneers defeated the Hornets at Sagamore Spring, 158-121.

“The home-course advantage was big for us,” said Moresco.

Again the top three scores were tight as Henehan had 30 points while Daley added 29. Right behind them with 28 was seventh-slotted player Ryan MacEachern with 28.

This was considered a non-league match for both schools.

On Sept. .26, Lynnfield hammered guest Triton 160-126.

“They lost a lot of their kids to graduation,” pointed out Moresco, as the Vikings lost seven starters from last year’s CAL Kinney Division championship team.

Henehan and Daily both had 29 points while Brady Field was right behind them with 28.

On Columbus Day next Monday, the Pioneers wrap up the regular season as they welcome CAL newcomer, Essex Tech.

That match will start at 3 p.m.