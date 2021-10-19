MELROSE — Herbert Mark MacDonough, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2021 at the age of 74. Herb was born in Cambridge, raised in Somerville, and a graduate of Matignon High School, Cambridge, Class of 1965.

After graduation, he went on to serve in the United States Air Force and returned to earn a degree from Northeastern University and spent his career as a Respiratory Therapist. He raised his family in Wakefield before moving to Melrose six years ago. Herb and his wife, Maryann, enjoyed traveling and taking family vacations to the Cape and New Hampshire. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing in his spare time and whenever he traveled. Herb was often found cheering on local Boston sports teams.

He was the beloved husband of MaryAnn “Maggie” (Maguire) MacDonough. Loving father of Matthew T. MacDonough and his wife, Ashley, of Maynard and Erin M. MacDonough of Wakefield. Cherished grandpa of Owen and Olivia. Caring brother of Joseph MacDonough and his wife, Ellen, of Westboro; Alice Coen and her husband, Steve, of Kodiak, Alaska and the late Robert MacDonough. Also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Melrose Veteran’s fund C/O Melrose City Hall Veterans Office, 562 Main St., Melrose, MA 02176 or the charity of your choice.

Please, if you are not vaccinated, the family has asked that you wear a mask. For directions and to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com.