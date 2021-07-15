Hogan is new Planning Board member

Jul 15, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 15, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — James Hogan is the newest Planning Board member after he was appointed to fill a vacancy on the board this week.

The legal process in Massachusetts for filling mid-term vacancies on most elected town boards involves holding a joint meeting of the affected board and the Town Council to chose a replacement. The appointed member serves until the next Town Election.

The Town Council and the Planning Board met in joint session Monday night to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of longtime Planning Board member William Damore. In addition to Hogan, former Planning Board member Joanne Scouler also applied to fill the vacancy.

Hogan, a resident of Gould Street, has 10 years of experience working in the real estate industry with expertise in project management and structural engineering.

Scouler, of Chestnut Street, is a writer and trainer with a background in sales and marketing as well as technical training and course development. She was appointed to the Planning Board in September of 2020 to fill another vacancy. However, in her bid for election to a full term last April, she lost to Theodore Noell by 13 votes.

Planning Board Chairman Matthew Lowry told the Town Council the his board had not met since receiving the candidates’ names and therefore had not had an opportunity to agree on a recommendation. Lowry said that he personally would like to see Hogan have an opportunity to serve.

Other members of the planning Board were also asked to weigh in. Megan Menesale and Bill Spaulding also favored Hogan, while Noell endorsed Scouler.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski said that his only concern was that appointing Hogan, with his background in the construction industry, might be interpreted as a “pro-development” appointment, which he said would run counter to public sentiment.

Councilor Jonathan Chines acknowledged that Hogan’s professional experience was important, but suggested that it also was important to have a layperson’s voice on the board.

Ultimately, Hogan prevailed by a 6-4 vote of the combined boards. Planning Board members Lowry, Menesale, and Spaulding voted for Hogan along with Town Councilors Dombroski, Ann Santos and Mehreen Butt. Voting for Scouler were Planning Board member Theodore Noell and Town Councilors Chines, Anne Danehy, and Julie Smith-Galvin.

The Town Council also appointed Emmanuella Partyka as the student representative to the Human Rights Commission. She was recommended by School Superintendent Doug Lyons.

Also appointed on Monday night were five non-voting members of the Youth Council. Paige Arkinstall, Matthew Conley, Meghan DeCourcy, Isabella Schwartzberg and Juliana Spaulding will be able to participate in discussions at meetings but will not be able to vote.