THE LYNNFIELD POLICE TEAM defeated the Lynnfield Youth Basketball Coaches team 44-43 during the community basketball game at National Night Out on Aug. 14. From left, Patrolman Steve Conley, Patrolman Mike Topping, Police Capt. Chris DeCarlo, Patrolman Franco Pisano, Sgt. Jared Provost, School Resource Alex Doto, Patrolman Marco DePalma, Referee Leo Fama, Grace Klonski, Ed Champy, Lauren Hurton, Chris Sullivan, Melissa Bocacci, Keith Bocacci, Tim Hurton, Kara Pagliuca, Referee Bob Relihan. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Overcast skies and the threat of rain didn’t stop hundreds of residents from attending the second annual National Night Out at Lynnfield Middle School on Aug. 6.

National Night Out is a community-building event that promotes police-community partnerships and camaraderie with citizens that is held on the first Tuesday of August. While police departments around the country have been holding National Night Out events since 1984, last year marked the first time it was brought to Lynnfield.

The Police Department partnered with A Healthy Lynnfield to bring National Night Out back to town once again.

“It’s great that we had more people come this year,” said Police Chief Nick Secatore. “We really lucked out with the weather, and we were able to add things to get more people to attend. Bringing people together is what National Night Out is all about.”

A Healthy Lynnfield’s Drug-Free Communities Coordinator Diana DeLeo agreed.

“It is bigger and better than last year,” said DeLeo. “We found new things to add to National Night Out to keep the community engaged. It’s a great community partnership with the Police Department.”

National Night Out began with a community basketball game that featured Lynnfield Police Officers versus Lynnfield Youth Basketball Coaches at the LMS outdoor courts. The Police team featured Capt. Chris DeCarlo, Sgt. Jared Provost, School Resource Officer Alex Doto, Patrolman Franco Pisano, Patrolman Steve Conley, Patrolman Marco DePalma and Patrolman Michael Topping. The Lynnfield Youth Basketball (LYB) Coaches team included Melissa Bocacci, Keith Bocacci, Ed Champy, Lauren Hurton, Tim Hurton, Grace Klonski, Kara Pagliuca and Christine Sullivan.

The Police Team defeated the LYB Coaches 44-43.

“It was a lot of fun,” said DeCarlo. “Everybody had a great time.”

Lauren Hurton also had a blast playing in the basketball game.

“It’s a great community event,” said Hurton, who is a member of A Healthy Lynnfield. “It was a very close game against the police officers. It was a fun night for everyone, especially the kids. Next year will be even bigger and better.”

Lynnfield residents Leo Fama and Bob Relihan served as the basketball game’s referees while DJ Scott Elias of New England’s Best DJ’s and Photobooths played music from the 1990s through today.

Essex County Deputy Sheriffs Todd Nestor and Shane Tobyne conducted a K-9 demonstration with their dogs, Ryder and Apex, on the middle school baseball field.

“We presented different demonstrations focusing on the skills that our dogs do,” said Nestor. “We did an obedience session, we did an article search and we did a package search for narcotics. We also did a person search for narcotics after we gave one of the audience members fake narcotics. We finished up with an apprehension, where K-9 Apex and Officer Tobyne apprehended a non-compliant subject.”

Tobyne said the K-9 demonstration was a lot of fun.

“This was my first demonstration,” said Tobyne, who recently graduated from the academy. “It was an amazing event. We had a great turnout and a great crowd. Both of our dogs did very well.”

National Night Out also included local kids getting their faces painted by A Healthy Lynnfield Youth Council members. The Police Department and the Essex County Sheriff’s Department also had several cruisers on display as part of a touch-a-vehicle event.

The event’s attendees also enjoyed a cookout. Kayem Foods donated hot dogs for the cookout while Bianco & Sons donated sausages. Lynnfield resident John Micieli’s company, Cool Cow Ice Cream, served dessert for National Night Out that was sponsored by the Hixon+Bevilacqua Home Group.

DeLeo also said vendors such as Cervizzi’s Martial Arts, the Department of Children and Families’ Lynn Area Office and the veterans organization Home Base set up tables at National Night Out.

“We had vendors reach out because they wanted to be part of the event,” said DeLeo.

The Police Department’s Community Outreach Team comprised of DeCarlo, Pisano, Patrolman James Caponigro and Dr. Jennifer Burns also set up a table to inform attendees about mental health and substance use support services that are available to residents who need them.

National Night Out concluded with the event’s attendees watching “The Sandlot” on a giant blow up screen.

“It was an awesome event,” said Substance Use Prevention Coordinator Peg Sallade.

A Healthy Lynnfield Chair Phil Crawford concurred with Sallade’s viewpoint.

“Our second annual National Night Out event was a tremendous success,” said Crawford. “I would like to thank all of those who helped put this together and make it enjoyable for the hundreds of residents in attendance. I would especially like to thank the Lynnfield Police Department, the Department of Public Works, Lynnfield Youth Basketball coaches, John Micieli, Mike DiCorato and the staff for A Healthy Lynnfield, Diana DeLeo and Peg Sallade. It’s much appreciated.”

DeCarlo was very happy that hundreds of residents attended the second annual National Night Out.

“It’s great that we had more people attend this year than last year,” said DeCarlo. “It was an awesome event.”

Secatore said the response to National Night Out has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“It’s really good to see so many townspeople attend National Night Out,” said Secatore. “We want people to partner with us through community events so that we can change people’s mindset that police are not approachable. If someone meets an officer, they would be more inclined to reach out to them directly person-to-person as opposed to walking into the police station for the first time.”

DeLeo was also thrilled with National Night Out’s turnout.

“I have been in my role for the past two years, but I have lived in town for the past 15,” said DeLeo. “In the last year with National Night Out and the Community Outreach Team, we have seen Lynnfield Police do a lot more work in the community. It’s awesome being able to support that work and partner with them. The Police Department has a great group of officers who want to help out, volunteer and partner with us. We are working together to make Lynnfield a safer and healthier community. It’s great.”