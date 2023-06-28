LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Athletic Association is holding its 56th running of the July 4th 5K Road Race on Tuesday, July 4.

This beloved community event brings together runners and walkers alike for a morning of celebration and camaraderie. The race kicks off at 9 a.m. from Town Hall and the Town Common.

The Lynnfield Athletic Association is an organization that provides financial support to all of Lynnfield High School’s athletic programs. The association funds necessities such as sporting equipment, uniforms and scholarships to deserving Lynnfield High School seniors pursuing higher education.

The sponsors of this year’s event include Wakefield Co-operative Bank, A Healthy Lynnfield, Moynihan Lumber, Salem Five and The YMCA of Metro North.

Lynnfield Athletic Association is looking for volunteers to help the day of the event. Residents can send an email to [email protected] or visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Lynnfield/LAAJuly4th5K.