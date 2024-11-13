By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The number of Lynnfield High School students taking Advanced Placement (AP) exams increased slightly last year, Principal Patricia Puglisi said during the School Committee’s Nov. 7 meeting.

The AP program provides students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. AP exams are graded on a 5-4-3-2-1 numeric scale, with 5 being the highest and 1 being the lowest.

Generally, AP exam scores of 3 or above will result in advanced standing or college credit for incoming freshmen. Scores of 1 and 2 do not merit college placement. According to the College Board, a number of colleges and universities grant credit and placement for scores of 3, 4 and 5 but each school ultimately determines which scores it will accept.

Puglisi said 215 LHS students took at least one AP test last year. She said there are 18 AP classes offered at the high school.

“That is mainly juniors and seniors,” said Puglisi. “A total of 523 tests were completed, and 77.21 percent of those scored a 3 or higher.”

There were 212 students who took an AP exam during the 2022-2023 academic year and there were 492 exams administered.

Puglisi said there were 30 students who were named as an AP Scholar, which is given to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. She said there were 23 students who were named as an AP Scholar with Honor, which is awarded to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

Additionally, Puglisi said there were students who received AP Scholar with Distinction, which is given to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more exams.

“That is over two years,” said Puglisi.

Puglisi said Lynnfield High School was named to the AP Honor Roll for the second straight year.

“We reached the Platinum range for the percent of students in the Class of 2024 who scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam,” said Puglisi. “The one area that we get nicked on in the AP Honor Roll is the number of students accessing AP exams in grades 9 and 10 because we don’t have them.”

Puglisi said LHS administrators and teachers will continue encouraging students to take AP courses.

“Our goal is to continue to push that every LHS student experiences at least one AP course prior to graduation,” said Puglisi.

Assistant Superintendent Adam Federico agreed.

“We are not only achieving in terms of scores, but also access to the high-quality courses,” said Federico. “We are focusing on both levels. I want to commend the high school for their commitment to that and looking to expand it even more.”

Results

According to the results, 100 percent of LHS students scored a 3 or higher on the AP 2-D Art and Design exam. There were two students who took the AP 2-D Art and Design exam.

The AP Biology exam results revealed that 93.33 percent of students received a 3 or higher on the test. There were 30 LHS students who took the AP Biology exam.

According to the results, 55.17 percent of students scored a 3 or higher on the AB Calculus AB exam. There were 29 students who took the exam.

The AP Calculus BC exam results unveiled 100 percent of students scored a 3 or higher. Four students took the exam.

According to the results, 68.18 percent of LHS students scored a 3 or higher on the AP Chemistry exam. There were 22 students who took the test.

The AP Computer Science A exam results revealed that 100 percent of the 14 students who took the test received a 3 or higher.

According to the results, 81.82 percent of students received a 3 or higher on the AP Computer Science Principles exam. There were 22 students who took the test.

The AP English Language and Composition exam results unveiled that 89.13 percent of students earned a 3 or higher. There were 46 students who took the test.

According to the results, 93.22 percent of high school students scored a 3 or higher on the AP English Literature and Composition exam. The high school administered 59 AP English Literature and Composition exams to students.

The AP European History exam results revealed that 83.35 percent of students scored a 3 or higher. There were 17 students who took the test.

According to the results, there were no students who scored a 3 or higher on the AP French and Culture exam. Nine students took it.

There was one student who took the AP Human Geography exam that is not offered at LHS, and they received a 3 or higher.

The AP Microeconomics exam results revealed that 27.27 percent of LHS students scored a 3 or higher. There were 22 students who took the AP Microeconomics exam.

According to the results, 41.18 percent of high school students scored a 3 or higher on the AP Physics C: Mechanics exam. There were 17 students who took it.

The AP Psychology exam results revealed 53.4 percent of students scored a 3 or higher. There were 103 students who took the AP Psychology exam, which was the highest amount of students at LHS.

According to the results, 44.74 percent of students scored a 3 or higher on the AP Spanish Language and Culture exam. There were 38 students who took the test.

The AP Statistics exam results revealed that 33.33 percent of students scored a 3 or higher. There were 24 students who took the exam.

There was one student who took the AP U.S. Government and Politics exam that is not offered at LHS, and the student scored a 3 or higher.

According to the results, 84.13 percent of students scored a 3 or higher on the AP U.S. History exam. There were 63 students who took the exam.

“For more than half of our courses, we exceed the state mean for our scores,” said Puglisi. “We definitely have some areas for growth.”

SC commends results

School Committee Chair Kristen Grieco Elworthy said she was “impressed” there are 18 AP classes offered at Lynnfield High.

“That is incredible,” said Elworthy.

School Committee Vice Chair Jenny Sheehan was pleased that the high school has continued expanding its AP course offerings while students have continued performing well on the exams.

“That is a huge credit to all of the work you and the staff are doing,” said Sheehan.

School Committee member Kate DePrizio agreed.

“I was so pleased to see that we are not only prioritizing success in our AP classes, but we are also encouraging our students to take them,” said DePrizio.

School Committee member Jim Dillon concurred with Sheehan and DePrizio’s viewpoints.

“It’s nice that any kid who wants to challenge themselves can take it, and that they are able to perform that well is stunning actually considering anyone can take it,” said Dillon.

School Committee member Jamie Hayman said the AP classes offered at LHS are “rigorous.”

“They are really hard,” said Hayman. “I say that in a really positive way. Our teachers are really holding the bar high and our kids go in really prepared for these tests.”