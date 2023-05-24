THE SENIORS on the LHS baseball team were honored before their exciting 7-6 win over Pentucket on May 20. Pictured from left to right is Conor Ryan, Dom Micieli, Cam Marengi, Robert Higdon, Dan Dorman, Nick Razzaboni, Henry Caulfield, Alex Gentile and Devin Bolger. (Kristine Marengi Photo)

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High baseball team pushed their winning streak to four games when they held on to beat Pentucket 7-6 in a back-and-forth matchup on Senior Day this past Saturday.

The Panthers made it tough on the Pioneers, leading 6-5 going into the bottom of the 6th but sophomore Tyler Adamo scored senior Dan Dorman on a double to tie it in the 6th and Adamo scored the winning run on a sac fly from senior captain Alex Gentile.

Adamo took the mound in relief in the 3rd and pitched well to settle his team.

Junior captain David Tracy got the save, entering with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the 7th and getting a pop up to end it.

Senior catcher Devin Bolger came through at the plate in multiple at-bats racking up 3 RBI to spark Lynnfield’s comeback.

Lynnfield celebrated their nine seniors in this one as Gentile, Bolger, Dorman, Henry Caulfield, Nick Razzaboni, Cam Marengi, Robert Higdon, Dom Micieli and Conor Ryan were all honored along with their families.

Together, the Class of 2023 has led this year’s squad to a 14-3 record with three games to go as of press time. The Pioneers traveled to North Reading on Tuesday and will play two games in the Brendan Grant Tournament at Belmont Hill on Friday and Saturday.

The Pioneers are currently first in the CAL Kinney Division and have earned at least a share of first place with 20 points (10-3). Their game against the Hornets is massive as North Reading is 2nd with 18 points (9-4). A Lynnfield win would earn them the division crown all to themselves.

Lynnfield is currently ranked 12th in Div. 3. The Hornets are ranked No. 23.