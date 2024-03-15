LYNNFIELD — The Stamp Act of 1745 will be the subject at the Lynnfield Historical Society’s Tuesday, March 19 meeting at 7 p.m. at Centre Congregational Church.

This decree, passed by the British Parliament, required the Colonists to pay a tax, represented by a stamp, on various forms of papers, documents and playing cards. The Act became a fiery signpost on the road to the American Revolution. The furor against this demand raged locally in Massachusetts as it did in other colonies, particularly in Rhode Island and North Carolina.

Abby Chandler, an associate professor of history at UMass-Lowell, will be the guest speaker. She will describe the electrifying response to Stamp Act drawn from her recent book, “Seized with the Temper of the Times: Identity and Rebellion in Pre-Revolutionary America.”

Parking is available in the lot behind the church on Main Street. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.