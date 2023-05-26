Co-author, received outstanding teacher award, loved traveling and reading

WAKEFIELD — Mary L. McCarthy, age 73, of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on May 24 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers following her courageous battle with ALS.

She was born in Brighton on December 5, 1949 and was the daughter of the late John and Anastasia (Kelly) Lawlor.

She received her bachelor’s degree from Fitchburg State University and her master’s from the University of Northern Colorado. For 46 years, she taught at Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown. She co-authored Getting Ready For Braille! and received the Principals of Schools for the Blind award for Outstanding Teacher of Students who are Blind/Visually Impaired. She was passionate about her students, traveling, gardening and reading. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, including her Breakheart Babes, her Perkins Family, the Wakefield Neighbors, her Ursuline Buddies, her Fitchburg Friends and the Salisbury Beach Crew.

Mary will be greatly missed by her devoted and loving husband of 47 years, Bill; her two children, Emily and her fiancé David and Andrew and his wife Jillian; her beloved grandson Declan; her brothers and sisters; relatives; and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Compassionate Care ALS, which provided helpful care and services during her illness. Compassionate Care ALS, P.O. Box 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574; by phone at 508-444-6775; or online at https://ccals.org/donate/.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 31, at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., from 4 to 7p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 1, at the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield, at 10 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com.