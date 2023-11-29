By DAN TOMASELLO

DEVENS — The cross-country teams competed in the Division 3 State Championship Meet on Nov. 18.

The boys’ cross-country team finished 20th in the Division 3 Boys’ Championship Meet with 480 points. The Francis W. Parker Charter Essex School won the meet with 63 points. The lowest score in cross-country wins a meet.

Captain Shea McCarthy finished 59th during the Division 3 Boys’ Championship Meet (17:51.87). Senior captain Ryan Nguyen placed 120th in the meet (18:46.52). Senior Srivanth Tudi was 125th overall (18:52.58).

Sophomore Dylan Nguyen placed 138th during the Championship Meet (19:06). Senior David Mower finished 160th in the meet (19:54.64). Senior Owen White was 178th overall (21:00.88).

Girls’ results

The girls’ team placed 21st during the Division 3 Girls’ Championship Meet with a 369 points. The Bromfield School won the meet with 125 points.

Senior captain Viola Wertz finished 49th in the meet (21:39.36). Junior Gabby Bottaro placed 55th in the meet (21:54.09). Junior Kalia George was 93rd overall (22:24.43).

Senior Katie Cash placed 138th during the Division 3 Girls’ Championship Meet (23:39.82). Sophomore Shea Moore was 145th overall (24:02.95). Junior Caitlin Buoniconti finished 159th in the meet (24:38.21). Senior captain Olivia Goguen was 174th overall (25:55.68).