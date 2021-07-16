McNall shutout gives Expos first win

Jul 16, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 16, 2021 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — It was a mismatch on paper – at least if you think the first three or four games of a season is any indication.

Chris McNall doesn’t think so.

The hard-throwing righty gave up just three hits and struck out seven earning a complete game shutout to lead his last place Expos (1-3) over the first place Highlife (3-2) 1-0 on Wednesday night at Moulton Park.

Highlife starter Anthony Caracciolo was almost just as good, throwing six innings and scattering four hits while fanning five.

The only run the southpaw surrendered was unearned.

There was no score after five-and-a-half tense innings that included plenty of good defense to go along with sound pitching.

The Expos got their run in the bottom of the 6th on a clutch, two-out RBI knock by Dave MacDonald to score Tommy Mottl. Mottl reached on an error at shortstop and Steve Boughus blooped a base hit to put runners at first and second with no outs. The start to the frame was perfectly executing the Expos’ game plan which was to focus on base hits to try and scrap together just one run.

Caracciolo battled back, getting both Mark Andrick and McNall to fly out to Cliff Silva in left field. After MacDonald’s RBI, Andrew Worden nearly made it 2-0 with a hard hit single on a liner to Silva again, but the Twi veteran hit his cutoff man Jason Vezga who gunned out Boughus trying to score from second.

It was the second best play of the game for Silva who also earned the top web gem of the day (with a tip of the cap to two great plays off the mound by McNall in the 5th) when he made a diving catch to rob Sean MacDonald of a hit to lead off the bottom of the 5th.

McNall worked out of trouble in the top of the 7th to finish the game. Vezga led off with a single but McNall got Derek Dettorre to pop up, Caracciolo to hit into a fielder’s choice and Silva to fly out.

McNall allowed a total of two base runners through the first four frames. The Expos’ earliest defensive gem was made by Dave MacDonald at first when he had a nice stab on a sharply hit ball by Silva and won a race to the bag complete with a foot-first slide.

The two pitchers cruised through relatively quiet middle innings until the Life threatened in the top of the 5th.

McNall’s first of two great plays robbed Silva of another potential leadoff hit when his nubber in front of the plate died in no-man’s land. McNall sprinted to the ball and planted but the Moulton grass – still damp from a full week of rain – couldn’t hold his cleat. Going into nearly a full split at full speed, McNall still fired a laser to first for the out.

Bill Jones produced the Life’s best contact of the day when he followed with a double down the left field line but Chris Dettorre grounded out to short and McNall made a diving stop on a comebacker by Lou Sandonato to get out of it.

“Can we pick this guy up?” said an Expo with a laugh as they ran back to the bench. “He’s pitching, diving, making plays. Let’s get one here.”

Silva’s incredible catch put an end to that momentum in the next half, but in the end, the Expos had just enough to get on the board in the Twi League with plenty of season left to make a playoff run.

That will continue tonight when the ‘Spos meet the 2-3 Unknowns, 6 p.m. at Moulton.