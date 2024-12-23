LYNNFIELD — The Chabad of the North Shore has announced that it will hold the annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on the Town Common on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

The Chabad travels all over the region conducting these ceremonies and will be in Lynnfield on New Year’s Eve.

“The town is happy to assist with this event,” said Town Administrator Rob Dolan in a statement. “We hope to see you there — people of all faiths are invited and encouraged to attend.”

Select Board Chair Dick Dalton echoed Dolan’s sentiment during a Dec. 16 meeting.

“I would urge people to attend this ceremony regardless of your religion,” said Dalton. “It is a very nice ceremony, and it shows support for our Jewish neighbors and friends for all that has gone on this past year both here and abroad. It would be nice to have a display of support.”