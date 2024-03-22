Enjoyed the Red Sox and traveling

WAKEFIELD — Michael James Muldowney was born September 12, 1927, in Kilgarvin, County Mayo, Ireland, the son of Michael Muldowney and Anne (Melvin) Muldowney. Mike, along with his older sister Mary Ellen and their younger brother Joe, lost their father in 1931 when Mike was only four. His mother married again but her health failed and she died in 1933.

The children might well have found their way to an orphanage but for the intervention of family and neighbors. They reached an informal arrangement. Mary Ellen went to her mother’s family, the Melvins; Joe was raised by the Hannons; and Mike joined the Gavin household. The Gavins then moved to the larger Muldowney house. There is no record of civil or ecclesiastical involvement here. The children retained their family names.

Mike attended the Bofield School, a government school with a Catholic flavor, until age 15. He left Ireland at that time and went to England to seek his fortune. He harvested crops while watching American B-17s fly off to bomb Nazi Germany and worked various jobs in Yorkshire, Lancashire and Burnley.

Then something happened that changed Mike’s life. Two of the Gavin sisters, Bertha and Mary Kate, had emigrated to America and done well. They had not forgotten their handsome adopted brother. In 1947, they offered to sponsor him to emigrate to America. Even better, they sent him 200 pounds sterling, which was a huge sum of money back then. God bless them.

Of course, Mike worked hard and repaid his adopted sisters within six months. He worked various jobs until he landed a union position with the Cambridge Gas Company, where he provided service and installation of gas appliances for 35 years.

Mike and Margaret met at a dance hall in Roxbury. They married on June 13,1953 and raised a family of seven: Michael Joseph, Jim, Jack, Linda, Brian, Mark and Robert. Their first home was a rental apartment in Somerville. They bought their first house in Medford, a two-family, where they met their great friends, the Leynes and the McGraths. They next bought a big house in Melrose where they raised their growing family lovingly if not quietly. Mike retired at age 62 but continued with other side activities, including rentals of his real estate properties.

Dad loved to take his sons to Red Sox games, back in the days when such things were easily affordable. There were many family picnics to beautiful Lynch Park in Beverly, often with our great friends Mary and Andy Manley.

Mom and Dad enjoyed many family trips to Cape Cod, visits to the Irish Village and many ocean cruises to Bermuda and the Caribbean. There were many trips to Ireland as well. Of course, if someone was in a pinch, Dad was always there to help.

Mike and Margaret were blessed with 5 grandchildren: Matthew, Kaitlyn, Megan, Brendan and Alana.

Mom and Dad moved to Wakefield in 2013. Mom passed in 2016. Dad continued to live comfortably in his own home, with Linda’s nearby presence a constant and invaluable help. He strongly resisted moving to a more structured situation; he never wanted to leave his home and he never did.

Mike aka Dad passed peacefully on March 14 surrounded by his loving family including his beautiful granddaughters. Like George Bailey, Dad had a wonderful life and the planet would have been lesser without him. We look forward to seeing Dad and Mom in heaven.

Michael James was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann (Connor) Muldowney with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted father of Michael Joseph and his wife Barbara of Glen Allen, VA; James of Little River, SC; Linda and her husband Richard Galatas of Wakefield; Brian and his wife Celine of Newbury; Mark of Tewksbury; Robert of San Diego, CA; and the late Jack Muldowney. Dear brother of the late Mary Ellen Melody and Joe Muldowney. Cherished grandfather of Matthew, Kaitlyn, Megan, Brendan and Alana. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends will gather in honor of Michael’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St, Melrose on Sunday, March 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Monday at 10 a.m. at Incarnation Church, 429 Upham St., Melrose for his funeral Mass, followed by Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.