NORTH READING — A total of 80.6% of North Reading High School students who took Advanced Placement courses performed well on their AP exams for those courses last spring, defined as reaching at least level 3 out of 5.

“It’s the highest percentage in a number of years,” High School Principal Anthony Loprete told the Transcript in a recent interview. “I attribute it to the diligence and hard work of our educators and students. To have reached that level is a tribute to that test-taking cohort.”

Loprete added, “Our teachers are dedicated and knowledgeable and our students have embraced the idea of challenging themselves and taking these courses seriously.”

A passing grade of at least 3 on an AP Exam is recognized by many colleges and universities as being worthy of college credit. Loprete stated that the 5-level scale does not correspond to the A–F letter grading system used in public high schools.

Aside from a few occasional dips, the percentage of students scoring 3 or better has steadily risen over the past decade. The number of students scoring 3 or better on their spring 2023 tests represents a nearly 4% improvement over the spring 2022 cohort of 76.7%. Similar improvements can be seen going as far back as 2013, with 79% scoring 3 or better in 2021; 77.4% in 2020; 68.7% in 2019; 71.1% in 2018; 67% in 2017; 71% in 2016; 67% in 2015; 65% in 2014; and 63% in 2013.

Loprete feels limiting the number of AP classes students can take, especially sophomores, is also a factor in the rising test scores because students will tend to take AP classes in those subject in which they excel and avoid those in which they wouldn’t do well.

“Putting some parameters on how many AP classes you could take alleviated some of the pressure to compete,” Loprete said.

At NRHS, sophomores are eligible to take one AP course from a menu of U.S. History, Environmental Science or Computer Principles. Juniors are eligible to take four AP courses from that menu or a second menu that includes Biology, Chemistry, English, Modern World History, Statistics, Music Theory, Computer Programming and 2D Art and Design.

Seniors are eligible to take up to five AP classes from those two lists plus another comprised of Physics, Spanish, French, U.S. Government, Psychology, English Literature and Calculus.

“Students who enroll must understand there is a high level of academic rigor associated with the (AP) courses that includes, but is not limited to, extensive reading and writing, a significant amount of nightly homework and independent study and research,” states the AP policy provided to students by the School Department. “Courses are rigorous and designed to provide a challenging educational environment for students who have demonstrated an exceptional attitude and work ethic and provide students with the opportunity to participate in college-level work to potentially obtain credit on the basis of their performance on AP examination.”

AP enrollees are required to take exams and pay the cost associated with each, which, although subject to change, is estimated at $100.

Over 90% of North Reading High’s students who took AP English Literature (grade 12), AP Biology (grades 11 and 12), and AP Environmental Science (grades 10, 11, and 12) scored 3 or better. “They deserve special acknowledgement,” believes Michelle Caulfield, the Data Leader and Science Technology Engineering and Math Coordinator at NRHS.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick Daly reacted positively as well. “We are very pleased with our recent AP scores,” Daly said. “The achievement is a reflection of the dedicated efforts of our students, teachers and administrators who are committed to the highest standards and are wonderful representatives of our ‘pursuit of excellence’ in the North Reading Public Schools.”

“North Reading High School has worked hard to encourage students to enroll in AP courses to enhance their educational experiences,” added Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sean Killeen.

“The focus and rigor of the courses provide students with an experience that may help guide their post-high school studies. The students at North Reading High School continuously take advantage of opportunities and work diligently to succeed. As a district, we are proud of the commitment of our educators to prepare and deliver a high level of instruction with the ability to meet the needs of each student enrolled,” Killeen stated.