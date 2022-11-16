An avid sports fan enjoyed the outdoors

NATICK — Neil Richard Podolsky, 75, of Natick and a former longtime Wakefield resident, died on Nov. 7, 2022 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Everett on Dec. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Abram and Anne (Cohen) Podolsky.

Neil was raised in Lynnfield and was a graduate of the Lynnfield High School Class of 1967. He had been a Wakefield resident for more than 30 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran, having served the country in Korea. He was an avid New England sports fan. Neil enjoyed all outdoor pursuits, especially fishing, hiking and kayaking. He also took great pride in his yard and the upkeep of his home. “Grampy Neil” always enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of the late Linda Jean (Keegan) Podolsky. He was the loving father of Cheryl Gardner and her husband, Jeremy, of Ohio; Jonathan Podolsky and his wife, Kristen, of New Hampshire; and Leah Pretty and her husband, Christopher White, of North Andover. He was the cherished grandfather of Lauren Gardner, Evelyn White, and Isaac Podolsky. His loving partner, Judy Ball, of Natick, also survives him.

Visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, which was followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Interment took place at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or via dana-farber.org/gift or to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.