MELROSE — Melrose Alliance Against Violence (MAAV) will host a series of events throughout the month of October to recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month, culminating in MAAV’s signature event, the 28th Annual Walk and Candlelight Vigil. This year’s Walk will be held on Sunday, October 22 at 4 p.m. at Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School.

The month will begin with a Proclamation by Mayor Paul Brodeur and the City Council declaring October to be Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Melrose. The declaration will occur in the Council Chambers on Monday, October 2 at 7:45 p.m.

Additional events throughout the month include the Step Up: Men Against Violence Working Group meeting on Tuesday, October 17 and a Domestic Violence 101 workshop on Monday, October 23. Both events are co-sponsored by Wakefield Alliance Against Violence (WAAV) and Stoneham Alliance Against Violence (SAAV).

The Men Against Violence group will meet in person or by Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. at the WCAT Studios, 24 Hemlock Rd., Wakefield, with the goal of developing a network of individuals to work with men and boys to cultivate a culture of gender equality, mutual respect and healthy relationships. The group is free to join and no previous experience is necessary.

Domestic Violence 101 is a free workshop open to anyone interested in learning the warning signs of an unhealthy relationship and how to support a friend or family member who is experiencing domestic violence. The workshop will be held at the Beebe Memorial Library, 345 Main St., Wakefield, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Please email info@maav.org for additional information about these events.

On Sunday, October 22 at 4 p.m., MAAV will host its 28th Annual Walk to End Domestic Violence and Candlelight Vigil. A long-standing community tradition, the Vigil honors all victims of domestic violence in MA this past year with the reading of their names. Following the Vigil, participants walk a 2 mile loop through downtown Melrose as an act of unity against domestic violence.

Our Walk theme, “Building Strength Link by Link”, reflects on how we as a community are supporting each other by coming together to build upon each link to make a stronger whole. The theme is supported by a Community Art Project to be displayed at the event. Residents of all ages are encouraged to come out and participate and opportunities to do so will be available throughout the month.

Each year, the Walk proves to be an outpouring of support; raising essential funds for the programs we offer both in the schools and the community, as well as for our survivor support services.

Community members are invited to participate in the Walk by forming teams, serving as sponsors or making individual contributions. For more information on the Walk and how you can get involved, please visit www.maav.org or call 781-662-2010.