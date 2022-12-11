THIRTY-SIX American flags of all sizes were collected from the patients of Dental Health Concepts this fall to be properly retired during a future a flag retirement ceremony conducted by local Boy Scouts from Troop 750. Recently, Ali MacEachern (R), a dental hygienist who organized the collection, dropped them off in the wooden collection box at Town Hall made by Kyle Mills (L) for his Eagle Scout project. Veterans Director Susan Magner (at far left) was on hand to thank both Mills and MacEachern for their efforts to ensure townspeople have a means to properly dispose of tattered flags. (Dan Mills Photo)