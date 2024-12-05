MELROSE — All city of Melrose 2024 overnight parking permits will expire on December 31, 2024. The Treasurer and Collector’s Office encourages residents to renew their overnight parking passes as soon as possible.

Overnight on-street parking on Melrose City streets is prohibited. At this time, only vehicle owners with an annual overnight parking permit can park in select Melrose Municipal parking lots and MBTA commuter train lots overnight. If you park overnight without a permit, the Melrose Police Department has the authority to issue you a ticket.

Community members can purchase an annual overnight parking permit for $120/year from the Melrose City Parking Clerk or Collector’s office in person. If you are unable to make it into City Hall during business hours, please contact the Melrose Parking Clerk at parkingclerk@cityofmelrose.org or 781-979–4144. The Parking Clerk and Collector’s Office are both located on the first floor of City Hall.

Residents will need a copy of a current vehicle registration and proof of Melrose residency (utility bill, copy of a lease or mortgage statement). Information on the registration must match the information on the proof of residency.

If you have any questions regarding parking during a Melrose Snow Emergency, when an on-street parking ban is in effect, please contact the Melrose Police Department.