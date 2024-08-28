By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — A group of South Lynnfield residents and the Select Board criticized the city of Peabody’s proposed plan to prohibit left-hand turns at the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection in Peabody during an Aug. 19 meeting.

Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the city was looking to address “safety issues” on Lynnfield Street in Peabody.

“Our Lynnfield Street leads right to the rotary at Goodwin’s Circle,” said Bettencourt. “It’s a busy intersection and there are a number of difficult spots on Lynnfield Street as you go further into Peabody. We have narrowed the street by putting delineator poles at the intersection of our Lynnfield Street and Bartholomew Street, which is a heavily traveled section of our city. That is working very well.”

Bettencourt said the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection has had “a number of accidents, including some major accidents as well as near misses.”

“It has caused grave concern and anxiety by all the Peabody residents who travel in that area,” said Bettencourt. “It’s a very dangerous spot.”

Bettencourt said Peabody hired the engineering firm Tighe & Bond to review the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection. He said one of the firm’s recommendations was eliminating left-hand turns from Casco Road to Lynnfield Street in Peabody.

“We would be eliminating the left going down into Lynnfield Street and into Casco Road as well as the left coming out of Casco Road onto Lynnfield Street and into your Salem Street,” said Bettencourt. “That road is very narrow and it doesn’t allow multiple cars to pass on each side. We feel that this is an action that would help tremendously with safety concerns.”

Bettencourt said the city is looking to hold a “trial period” to see how the traffic changes work. He said Tighe & Bond also recommended installing a traffic light or constructing a roundabout, both of which he said would cost $1 million.

“I feel that other options have to be pursued before we look at that seriously,” said Bettencourt.

Bettencourt said the city of Lynn opposes the traffic change. The Peabody City Council is slated to discuss potential litigation from Lynn during an upcoming executive session meeting in September.

“I do not want to put Lynnfield in a position where there is a disagreement between the city of Lynn and the city of Peabody,” said Bettencourt. “That is not why I am here. I am not looking for approval in any way or a statement of support. However, I do believe this dramatically affects Lynnfield. The reason why is we are going to be blocking these left turns, and residents who are traveling could come out onto Casco Road and then come in and enter out onto Lynn End Road. I believe we would be passing over the dangerous spot to the town of Lynnfield by doing this. There is less sight line as you come off Goodwin’s Circle to take the right onto Salem Street that goes into our Lynnfield Street.”

Bettencourt also said the proposed traffic changes could potentially increase traffic on Tree Top Lane in Lynnfield.

“This will have an effect on Lynnfield Street in Lynn by adding some more cars,” Bettencourt added. “But to me, it is safety versus more cars and safety should always win out. From Peabody’s perspective, I think it is a good move for safety for our friends and neighbors, but I don’t want to put Lynnfield in a very difficult spot.”

Plan criticized

After Bettencourt gave an overview the proposed Casco Road and Lynnfield Street traffic changes, a group of Tree Top Lane residents and the Select Board criticized the plan.

Tree Top Lane resident Pavel Kazlouski asked Bettencourt if he had any accident data for the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection.

“The reason why I am asking is are we solving an issue we don’t have?” asked Kazlouski.

Bettencourt said the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection has around 10 car accidents a year.

“But it’s the magnitude of those accidents because of the tightness of the area,” said Bettencourt. “People driving in and out of Casco Road have to dart quickly to try and beat incoming cars. I don’t have exact data, but I can get that. But for me, it is the magnitude and the seriousness of those accidents.”

Kazlouski said the city’s plan “would move” the traffic problems onto Tree Top Lane.

“This is a private way,” said Kazlouski. “Our children have to come up to a bus stop on Lynn End Road. They wait there for the bus, and the bus has to make a left onto Salem Street. There is no sidewalk on either side of the street.”

If Peabody implements the traffic changes, Kazlouski said motorists are going to use Lynn End Road as a shortcut.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” said Kazlouski.

Tree Top Lane resident Michael Wheeler asked if Peabody considered creating a three-way stop sign intersection or installing a blinking traffic light at the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection.

Bettencourt said one of Tighe & Bond’s recommendations was installing a four-way set of traffic lights.

“That was at a significant cost, and I am not sure that was the right move for that area,” said Bettencourt. “This would be a temporary measure to see how things would go. It would have a modest economic impact on us.”

Wheeler agreed with Kazlouski that the traffic change “would just move the problem to Lynn End Road.”

Tree Top Lane resident Carl Allien said Peabody should consider installing stop signs as a solution to the city’s traffic challenges.

“I would try that for a trial period,” said Allien. “That is an intersection that requires extra caution. I believe the stop signs or a blinking light would cause that extra caution. I don’t think there needs to be a ban on left-hand turns.”

Tree Top Lane resident Alena Kazlouski said a number of children live in her neighborhood and take school buses.

“There are no sidewalks over there,” said Alena Kazlouski. “If we can’t stop traffic, it is going to be very dangerous for the kids.”

Select Board Chair Dick Dalton said the concerns about the school buses are “a legitimate issue.”

Allien asked if Peabody would approve the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection changes if Lynn and Lynnfield oppose to the plan.

“It is a City Council vote,” said Bettencourt. “I know they have a hearing coming up in September. It will be their decision.”

Peabody Ward 1 Councilor Craig Welton said it is city’s goal is to reduce the number of accidents at the Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection. He said a number of motorists are using both streets as a “quicker way to get to Route 1 and Route 128.”

“We have three communities right there at a cross-point with people coming and going,” said Welton. “Our hope is to find a safer way for people to travel, not only Peabody residents but people from Lynnfield and Lynn as well. We are looking for a positive way to move forward with this. The council was more hopeful that Lynn would be receptive to playing an active role in helping us address it, but we haven’t received that level of support. That is why we are engaging each community in dialogue. We certainly welcome any feedback and suggestions.”

Lynnfield Police Chief Nick Secatore said he shares the Tree Top Lane residents’ concerns about the proposed Casco Road and Lynnfield Street intersection changes.

Select Board member Phil Crawford said he drives in the area frequently.

“I have had multiple complaints from residents of Lynnfield about this,” said Crawford. “I think there are too many questions right now to approve a change like this. It is just going to push everything one street down, and it’s going to be the same exact problem. That is not a good solution for anybody.”

Select Board member Alexis Leahy also expressed concerns about the proposed intersection changes.

“We need to look at that intersection,” said Leahy. “This might be something the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee could look at. There are some very real concerns.”

In response to a question from Leahy, Bettencourt said the City Council will tentatively be voting on the change next month.

“There will be a public hearing,” said Bettencourt.

Dalton thanked Bettencourt, Welton and Peabody City Solicitor Donald Conn for attending the Select Board’s meeting to discuss the proposal.

“I want to thank you for providing us with the courtesy of showing us what your thinking is,” said Dalton.