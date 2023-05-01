WAKEFIELD — Samuel A. Boccelli, age 90, of Wakefield died Friday, April 28 at the Wakefield Center Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Wakefield on January 13, 1933, he was the son of the late Sorcorso and Rosina (Sateriale) Boccelli.

Mr. Boccelli was a Wakefield native and a graduate of Wakefield High School. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during World War II and continued his involvement in veterans’ organizations and was a proud and active member of the American Legion and VFW, where he was a past commander.

He was the brother of Gilda DiPerri of Wakefield, Lorraine Ferragi, and the late Gus, Muzzi, Dina, and Nickie Boccelli and Mary Bosco. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church/Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, May 4 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the Mass from 9-10:30 a.m.