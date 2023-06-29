Following is statement School Committee Chair Margaret Driscoll.

MELROSE — The Melrose School Committee is pleased to announce a three-year agreement with the Melrose Education Association-Unit B, also known as the Secretaries bargaining unit. This new agreement, which goes into effect on July 1, 2023, has been ratified by the MEA and approved by the School Committee.

The new contract provides many affordable upgrades and supports for the Unit, including with:

• A shared dedication to welcoming all students and embracing staff and student diversity and inclusion;

• Salary increases as follows: $50/week for SY 2023-24, and 3% annual increases (1% market adjustment plus 2% cost of living adjustment) for the next two years.

• A work day schedule that better supports goals of the unit and the School District, including: a paid, duty-free, 30-minute lunch break within the middle of each work day; and a longer work day and week (37 ½ hour work week) with hours that ensure coverage before and after school at the elementary and secondary levels;

• An increase in sick days and an increase in the sick leave bank provision of the contract;

• Adding Juneteenth as a holiday;

• Including bargaining unit members on key committees that collaborate with the Superintendent and School Committee to improve the district.

The Committee values and appreciates the good work that the Unit performs day-in and day-out. These important staff members are often the initial point of contact when students and families enter our school buildings; and other Unit members work in key positions that support our business office. Their devotion to principals, educators and students is critical to keeping buildings functioning smoothly and ensuring that learning is at the forefront of all we do.