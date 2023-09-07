

2023 season opens tonight at Reading

By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High football team opens their season on the road this evening, Friday, June 8 with a 7:00 p.m. tilt at Reading High.

Melrose is coming off a competitive 2022-23 season with a record of 6-5, following a playoff loss to Holliston and a loss to the Super Bowl Champ Wakefield Warrior squad on Thanksgiving.

But it was an otherwise successful season for the boys in red and white, who had just one loss in the Freedom League during regular season, and were considered a league contender prior to Thanksgiving Day.

To repeat that, they’ll have to go through not just Wakefield, but an improved senior-heavy Burlington team. “I expect an improved Burlington and obviously Wakefield is Wakefield,” says Melrose head coach Tim Morris. “Stoneham always reloads as well.”

Reading has finally graduated their phenom quarterback James Murphy, the schools’ all-time leading passer. Coach Morris points out the kicker to it, however: “His younger brother, James, is the new quarterback.”

Melrose will contend with that junior QB and the entire Rocket squad tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Reading High. The Rockets are coming off a 9-2 season. Expect a younger Reading team with new starters in skilled positions. Running backs Andrew Jackvony and J’Von Burcy will keep Melrose busy.

Serving as Melrose captains this year are seniors Nico Chiulli and Ben Cassavoy. The former is a strong safety who may carry the bulk of Melrose’s running game this year. And Cassavoy is a full back who will likely seldom come off the field.

“We have 12 seniors and are maybe a little thin on the o-line,” reports Morris. “This season our younger players have to grow up fast.” Expect players like juniors Keegan Maloney and Jack MacAree to step up to the plate in lineback or running duties.

The quarterback spot will belong to senior Connor Brophy. “He’s a solid athlete, basketball player, and looks good so far,” says Morris. A talented Jack Feeney could also see time.

A lot of work may be done on the shoulders of Sam Madden and Marco Albanese, who will likely be busy on both sides of the ball, including punt returns. There are a slew of other players anxious to step into the shoes of MHS graduated seniors, many of which are on to college football this year.

Sums up Morris, “We need to make progress up front. I’m not satisfied at this moment, but I am happy with the overall work effort and signs of progression. I think this season a lot of things have to go right. The kids need to progress quick and most of all, stay healthy.”

Melrose’s home opener is Friday, Sept. 15 at 6:00 p.m. against Malden. Note the early start time.