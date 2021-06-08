Stephen Coolidge, 56

Jun 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 7, 2021 edition.

PEABODY — Stephen T. Coolidge, 56 of Peabody, formerly of Wakefield, died at his home on Thursday, June 3.

Born in Winchester, June 26, 1964, he was the son of Frank and Lillian (Turner) Coolidge.

Stephen was a graduate of Wakefield High School, class of 1983. He was currently working as a monitor for VSP Transportation. Stephen had a passion for life and always had a big smile on his face. He was an avid bingo player, he enjoyed all kinds of gambling adventures including Keno, lottery tickets and going to casinos.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Janie (Evangelista) Coolidge; his parents, Frank and Lillian Coolidgeand his step daughters, Darlene and Keri Abramovich, of Peabody. He was the brother of Linda Swears and her husband, Michael, of Beverly; Charles Coolidge of Wakefield and the late Frank Coolidge. He is also survived by his three nephews, Eric, Peter and Charles Jr. and his niece Linda.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m.

Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery Wakefield.