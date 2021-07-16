“Sustainable Fleet Policy” on the table

Jul 16, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 16, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council is currently considering a “Sustainable Fleet Policy,” which calls for the town to implement a plan to electrify town-owned vehicles.

According to the proposed policy, the town would take action to minimize greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from town operations by adopting a Sustainable Fleet Policy, including:

• The purchase or lease of exclusively battery electric vehicles for all light-duty passenger fleet replacements by FY22;

• Pilot, evaluate, and, where feasible, acquire electric vehicles for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle and equipment categories;

• Minimize vehicle miles traveled and minimize idling.

Adopting the policy is one of the five steps required for the town to be designated as a “green community.”

The intent of the policy is to “create guidelines for the purchase and operation of town fleet vehicles in order to reduce municipal GHG emissions and demonstrate leadership in achieving the town’s community-wide sustainability goals.”

According to the stated objectives, the policy is not intended to mandate the procurement of products that do not perform adequately for their intended use, exclude adequate purchasing competition or to require a purchase when a vehicle is not available at a reasonable price.

The policy would apply to all departments of the Town of Wakefield, the document states, and would be adopted “in conjunction with a similarly-worded policy adopted by the Wakefield School Committee.”

Under the policy, vehicle procurement by the town would be prioritized in the following order: 1) Battery-electric vehicle; 2) Plug-in hybrid vehicle; 3) Hybrid-electric vehicle or other alternative fuel vehicle; 4) Standard vehicle.

Vehicles exempt from the requirements include any vehicle with emergency response capabilities, i.e. vehicles with radios, computers, emergency lights and sirens. (Note: Police cruisers are exempt only if fuel efficient cruisers are not commercially available.)

Also exempt are heavy-duty trucks, such as fire trucks, ambulances and public works trucks. Off-road vehicles are also exempt.

All other vehicles, including pickup trucks, vans, and police/fire administrative vehicles would not be exempt and would be required to comply with the fuel efficiency requirements of the policy.

Under the proposed policy, the town would be required to conduct a fleet baseline and develop an electric vehicle transition plan by 2022. This fleet study will include a plan to transition the vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, identify necessary charging infrastructure and opportunities for piloting and deploying vehicle-to-grid technology.

Where possible, “efforts will be made to install charging equipment at locations convenient for vehicle users to minimize operational inefficiencies. However, flexibility may be required of vehicle operators and town staff to adjust procedures to accommodate charging locations.”

The Town Council is expected to further discuss and vote on the Sustainable Fleet Policy at a future meeting.

—————

In other matters this week, the Town Council voted to approve a request from Beebe Library to accept and expend $353.53 in gifts from various donors.