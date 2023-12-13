By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The school system is in a “crisis” that needs to be addressed immediately, the Lynnfield Teachers Association (LTA) stated in a resolution that was approved on Dec. 6.

The LTA approved the resolution, “Lynnfield Teachers Association Resolution to Address the Crisis in Our School Community,” during a Zoom teleconference call on Dec. 6.

A large number of educators signed the resolution that was formally presented during the School Committee’s meeting on Tuesday, taking place after deadline. A LTA representative who wished to remain anonymous sent the Villager the resolution on Monday morning.

“A top-down management model, diminished educator autonomy, reductions in staff resources and changes in school culture and climate have led to the lowest educator morale in living memory,” the LTA’s resolution states. “More than 96 percent of LTA members do not feel supported by central administration. Administrators are cutting desperately needed staff positions while giving themselves ‘market adjustments’ to increase their own salaries.”

The LTA resolution explained that educators and school staff have “experienced the greatest period of economic inflation in four decades.” The resolution also states that the LTA’s members’ “purchasing power has decreased dramatically.”

“Lynnfield paraprofessionals are being paid poverty wages,” the LTA’s resolution states. “Lynnfield is having difficulty filling staff positions, especially paraprofessional and education support professional positions. Lynnfield administrators are engaged in union-busting tactics by replacing bargaining unit work with non-union third party agencies.”

The LTA resolution stated that the school district is “having difficulty recruiting and retaining new educators because it is now lacking the same wages and benefits of comparable districts, especially as it pertains to family care and planning.”

Additionally, the LTA resolution noted that, “Student dysregulation and behavior problems are more prominent than ever before.”

The LTA’s resolution also stated that, “Educators have little or no input on staff meeting agendas in addition to mandated curriculum changes.”

“Educators, especially paraprofessionals, are lacking professional development that is relevant and meaningful for them,” the LTA resolution states. “Educators are lacking resources, especially wrap around services, to fully support high-needs, multilingual and/or special education students.”

The resolution concludes by stating that, “LTA members continue to do more for less compensation and with fewer self-directed minutes.”

“Be it resolved that the Lynnfield Public Schools is in crisis and the status quo is unsustainable — that we have no confidence in the current leadership to address the crisis,” the LTA resolution concludes.

The LTA also demanded that the School Committee and central administration take 12 “immediate actions to remedy this crisis.”

The 12 immediate actions are as follows:

1. Restore any educator, secretary/clerk or education support professional staff cuts made since 2022;

2. Request the return and rehire of any paraprofessionals who have been constructively discharged (resigned or vacated their positions) since April 2023;

3. Address the historic inflation crisis by providing “market adjustments” for teachers, secretary/clerks and paraprofessionals;

4. End the poverty wages for paraprofessionals and provide a gross wage increase with reference to the MIT Living Wage calculator;

5. Give educators the option of self-directed planning time for all remaining half days in the 2023-2024 school year;

6. Include paraprofessionals on the PD Steering Committee;

7. Work with the LTA to develop health and safety protocols to better address increased student dysregulation and behavior challenges;

8. Include staff in developing meeting agendas and any changes to curriculum and instruction moving forward;

9. Increase unstructured social time for students, especially recess;

10. Maintain the current class size policy and include it in the collective bargaining agreement with the LTA as a side letter;

11. Cease and desist from replacing bargaining unit work with third party outside agencies;

12. Opt into the Massachusetts Paid Family Medical Leave system so that Lynnfield can provide humane and fair family care options.