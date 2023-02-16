THE MHS boys basketball team has all the reason to celebrate. Winning 5 of their last 6 games has punched their tickets to playoffs. Whooping it up are Gino Preziosa and senior capt. Ellis Davis. (photo by Raj Das, edphotos.com)

Melrose clinches with 59-48 Stoneham win

By JENNIFER GENTILE

STONEHAM—Good things come for those who wait—and for the Melrose High boys’ basketball team, that explains their 2023 season. The boys in the red and white clinched a Div. 2 playoff spot by earning their 10th win of the season with a 59-48 win over Stoneham on Tuesday evening Feb. 14 at Stoneham High. At 10-9, Melrose can now enjoy their last two, non-league games to build up their record prior to MIAA seeding on Feb. 25.

It’s been a remarkable late season run for Melrose, who were faced with having to win about 80% of their final season games to get to a postseason. Mission accomplished.

Against Stoneham, Melrose senior captain Cam Lippie led with 17 points and teammates Connor Brophy and Miles Nzui had 11.

Melrose was commanding in the game, especially in the first half when they jumped to 12-point lead and a 31-12 advantage at halftime. Melrose was able to switch defense on Stoneham from zone to man-to-man, throwing the Spartans off slightly, and while Melrose got arguably a little lax in the second, they managed to extend their lead toward victory.

Melrose head coach Dan Burns is proud of his team’s overall work and the second half surge they’ve experienced.

“Our Watertown and Burlington wins were turning points for us,” he said. “We’ve improved our style of play. Now we can take a deep breath and enjoy our Senior Night and an endowment game and focus on what we want for ourselves in playoffs.”

On Friday, Feb. 10 on the road, Melrose picked up another key win over Wilmington, 67-54.

They’d rely on a series of threes to keep them ahead of a competitive Wildcat team and won the rebound game. Melrose was tough on the boards with Cam Lippie scoring 15 points for an easy double-double while teammate Miles Nzui had 13.

Melrose took an early 11-3 lead on baskets by Cam Lippie, Ellis Davis (9 pts) and Nasir Monteiro. Melrose would stretch that lead to 14-9 at the end of the first off back-to-back foul line appearances by Cam Lippie. Melrose’s John Lamas earned a bucket to make it 20-13. It was a big third quarter for Lippie, Miles Nzui and John Arens on the foul line. Ellis Davis knocked in a trey to help give Melrose a 30-22 lead. Wilmington closed the gap, tying things up 36-36 before Ellis Davis came up clutch with another three-pointer to put Melrose up 39-36 at the end of three. John Lamas would open the fourth with a basket before Miles Nzui went on an absolutely tear with two, three-pointers and a basket to keep Melrose up 50-45. Connor Brophy helped extend that with a try of his own and Melrose helped a 53-49 lead with just minutes remaining. Though not out of the woods, some quality foul line appearances by Brophy, Monteiro and Nzui kept Melrose up and a clean foul shot appearance by John Arens as the buzzer drained, sealed the victory, 67-54.

It was a critical win to set up the playoff nod and lots of work was due to their experienced seniors. “I can’t say enough about our senior captains, Ellis Davis and Cam Lippie,” coach Burns says. “They’ve been with me since freshman year, when I first started, so to some extent we’ve gone through this road together. I think highly of them as players and people.”

With injuries an issue for Melrose earlier in the season, the daunting task of making a playoff run was aided by the offensive work of senior Nasir Monteiro, who led the team during its mid-season stretch. “Nasir has been a huge part of our season, a saving point if you will. This is a player I want younger players to emulate,” says the coach.

Defensive work has also been a priority in the second half and it showed behind the work of players such as junior Connor Brophy and sophomore John Arens, who’ll continue to make their mark next season. And the return of Miles Nzui certainly has helped spark the team.

“One of the things we wanted to focus on in the last few games was really upping our defense and I think we’ve done it,” says Burns. “Overall, we’re playing with more intensity and to some extent shortening our rotation has led to consistency and energy which has helped us in recent games.”

Playoff brackets are expected to be released on Feb. 25. Until then, Melrose will continue to work on improvement. Says the coach, “Our goal is always to end a lot better than where we started. And that seems to be the case.”