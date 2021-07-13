Town hears of optimism on Broadway

Jul 13, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 13, 2021 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — “Definite” is probably not a word that any town official would use to describe the prospect of re-opening the Broadway commuter rail crossing.

But Town Engineer Bill Renault stopped just short of uttering the “D” word last night as he expressed confidence that the crossing will be opened right around Labor Day.

Renault announced at last night’s Town Council meeting that the Federal Railroad Administration has agreed with the town’s latest approach to improving the Broadway and Greenwood crossings in ways that will allow the town to keep it’s “Quiet Zone” status and re-open the Broadway crossing.

The town is now in the mandatory 60-day appeal period, but Renault said that he does not anticipate any objections to be raised.

To keep the wait as short as possible, the town plans to go ahead with the improvements, at its own risk, during the appeal period. Renault said that the design plan has gone out to the contractors and he expects work to begin in the next week or so and to be completed before the end of the appeal period.

The Broadway crossing was closed last year to allow National Grid and the town to do some needed infrastructure work. But when the work was done and the town sought approval from the Federal Railroad Administration to re-open the crossing, they learned that the FRA had deemed that the town was not in sufficient compliance with safety measures at its railroad crossings to maintain its “Quiet Zone” status.

A Quiet Zone means that trains will not sound their horns as a warning when approaching road crossings. To be a Quiet Zone, a community must implement sufficient other safety measures at its railroad crossings so that sounding horns is deemed unnecessary. The FRA sets the safety standards required for Quiet Zone status.

Since last November, the only way for the town to remain under the threshold and keep its Quiet Zone status has been to keep the Broadway crossing closed.

Over the ensuing months, Town Engineer Bill Renault had been submitting proposal after proposal to the FRA for supplemental safety measures at various railroad crossings in town in an effort to get sufficient safety credits to allow the Broadway crossing to be re-opened. It has been a frustrating back and forth exercise as neighbors and residents have become increasingly impatient with the seeming lack of progress.

But the process was expedited last month after Renault was finally able to speak directly to the person at the FRA who reviews all Quiet Zones.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio commended Renault last night for his persistent efforts regarding the crossing.

“I know that you and your whole staff have worked many, many hours and have had some frustrating moments,” Maio said, “but great job.”