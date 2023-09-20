By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Last season, the Lynnfield High volleyball team reached the MIAA Division 4 state semifinals for the second consecutive year as they lost, 3-1, to Joseph Case.

With that result, the Pioneers ended the year at 20-4.

In the Cape Ann League, they finished at 13-3 as they came in 2nd place in the CAL Baker Division behind Ipswich, who gave Lynnfield two of their three losses and won the Div. 4 state crown for the second year in a row.

The team lost six seniors from that squad including the two-time league MVP Ella Gizmunt who is now playing at Merrimack College.

They also lost two other League All-Stars, Celia Carbone and Giuliana Guarracino.

Sixth-year head coach Brent Ashley welcomed back six veterans when camp opened in August.

Those six players back are seniors Grace D’Augusta, Lilyana DeLeo, Janhavi Joglekar, Livia Tare and juniors Erika Pasquale and Chase Carangelo.

After five matches, the Pioneers record is 1-4 overall and 1-3 in the CAL.

Last Friday, they won their first match of the 2023 campaign beating guest North Reading by a final of 3-0. Lynnfield won the first set, 25-16, the second one, 25-21 and the third one 27-25.

On Sept. 13, the Pioneers lost 3-2 at Hamilton-Wenham. The Generals won set one, 25-16, but the Pioneers won the second one, 25-13.

Lynnfield won set three, 25-20, but the Generals won the next two sets, 25-23, and 16-14, to capture the match.

On Sept. 11, they fell 3-0, at Ipswich. The defending state champions won the three sets, 25-21, 25-10, and 27-25.

In that match, DeLeo had 10 assists while D’Augusta had a team-high eight service points.

Alexia Vaquerano and Livia Tare both had five kills. Carangelo had 10 digs.

On Sept. 8, the Pioneers lost, 3-2, at Newburyport. The Clippers won the first set, 25-16, while LHS won the second set, 25-20. Newburyport won the third set, 25-18, but the Pioneers won a marathon fourth set, 30-28.

The Clippers then won the rubber match 15-12.

In that match, Olivia Kelter led the squad in digs with 22. DeLeo led the team in service points (20) and assists (17).

Erin Higdon and Carangelo both had a team-high 10 kills.

In the season opener on Sept. 7, the Pioneers lost at home to Masconomet, 3-0, in a non-league match.

The Chieftains won the three sets, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-19.

Joglekar led the Pioneers in service points (12) and assists (12). Carangelo and Pasquale both had seven kills. Kelter had 14 digs.

On Sept. 21, the Pioneers host Triton at 5:15 p.m. They then go to Stoneham on Sept. 15 as that non-league match will start at 4 p.m.