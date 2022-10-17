WAKEFIELD — Quick action by firefighters likely prevented a truck fire from spreading to a commercial building on New Salem Street late Saturday afternoon.

Wakefield firefighters responded to a reported truck fire at 84 New Salem St. at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday. Wakefield firefighters under the command of Captain John Walsh arrived within two minutes to find a 2007 Mitsubishi commercial box truck owned by Commonwealth Tank Inc. of 84 New Salem St. fully involved in flames.

The fire was rapidly extending from the truck into the building via an adjacent overhead door. Captain Walsh immediately ordered a second alarm at 5:02 p.m., summoning engine companies from Reading, Stoneham and Melrose as well as a North Reading Ladder truck, to the scene. Chief Michael Sullivan arrived shortly after the second alarm was struck and assumed overall command of the incident.

Chief Sullivan credited quick work by first arriving firefighters with saving the Commonwealth Tank building.

“They were able to deploy two hose lines to quickly knock down the truck fire while simultaneously advancing a hose line into the truck bay and preventing the fire from extending past the area of the overhead door,” Chief Sullivan said. “Their quick and decisive actions prevented a much more serious fire from occurring.”

The fire was brought under control shortly before 5:30 p.m., Sullivan said. The box truck was completely destroyed during the fire. The Commonwealth Tank building sustained heat and smoke damage in the service bay nearest the truck fire. Troopers from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were contacted to assist local investigators with determining the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation. The last responding firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Engine companies from Saugus and Woburn as well as a Lynnfield Tower ladder covered the town during the fire.