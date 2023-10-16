THE SENIORS and their families were honored before Wakefield’s 28-0 win over Watertown at Landrigan Field on Friday night. Pictured from left to right are seniors Logan Bayers, Anthony Briasco, Michael Ford, Bryce Vaughan, Declan O’Callahan, Joe LaMonica, Steven Woish, Mark Letchford, Brady Murphy and Graham Swanson. (Courtesy Photo)