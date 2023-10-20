By ANNMARIE GALLIVAN

Market Manager

WAKEFIELD — Fall is in the air and the Wakefield Farmers Market is bustling with energy and vibrant colors as it gears up for its market day on October 21. With only two markets left in the regular season, this event is a fantastic opportunity to embrace the local spirit, support small businesses and kickstart your holiday shopping!

Market Highlights

Save the Date for November & December Markets: Make sure to mark your calendars for the upcoming market dates on November 18 and December 9, both taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hall Park. Don’t miss out on the chance to stock up on fresh, local produce and artisanal goods for your holiday festivities. You can even reserve your Thanksgiving turkey for pickup on November 18 through lilachedgefarm.com/turkey-talk-faq.

A Bounty of Local Vendors: The Wakefield Farmers Market boasts a diverse range of vendors, each offering their unique products and specialties. Here’s a glimpse of what you can expect:

Freshly harvested fall produce from Farmer Dave’s (accepts HIP) and Kelly’s Farm, plus on site harvested microgreens from Griffin Hall Farms Microgreens; Humanely raised meat, eggs and cheese from Lilac Hedge Farm. Roberto’s Seafood is here with the freshest seafood around; Fuel up before shopping with a cold brew from Pour Man’s Coffee, a delicious tea from Creations Coffee or a fruity beverage from Beraka Juice; Indulge in delicious artisan breads and baked goods from The Bread Shop, Desserts by Nathan and Purple Carrot Bread Co., scrumptious scones and cookies from Goodies Homemade and decadent caramels and candy fromSecret Stash Sweets; Warm up with our hot food options with sweet and savory crepes from Crepe Du Jour and Japanese BBQ and dumplings from Clover Kitchen.

Try all our specialty food vendors’ unique and local products: Yummy almond butters from Beckah’s Bangin Butter. The best in hot sauces with Craic Sauce. Why not try a little Craic sauce on a delicious Del Sur Empanadas.

Cashew parm like no other at The Farmer Foodie. Visit the Food rEvolution booth for a variety of small local businesses in their first ventures into the world of farmers markets. Locally sourced produce that becomes the unique flavor combinations of jams, jellies and preserves at Grateful Tastes. Delectable middle eastern fare from Habibi Gourmet. Keep yourself fueled the healthy way, with Healthy Nut Snacks. Grab a box of dumplings at Mei Mei Dumplings for the base of a quick weekday meal. If you haven’t tried Rita’s Sauce, you will not be disappointed, marinara like Nonna used to make. Grab a bag of your favorite granola and granola treats from The Roasted Granola. And finally, Emmett’s Edibles Dog Treats rounds out the list with treats fit for a human!

Get a jump on your holiday shopping with 3D artistry from 3Dazzle Creations, beautiful candles from FernXFlow Candles, unique offerings of meditation and peace at Holistic Life Community, crocheted items from Kerry Kreations, kids sensory kits galore at Little Happynest, the most gorgeous and sturdy totes and handbags from Mariela Mexico, beautiful pottery from Momo Ceramic Company and TBs Dots on Pots and gorgeous flatware and utensils from Unique Treasures.

We welcome our special guests, Balloons by Yarrow (Cash only), RESPOND and the Wakefield Human Rights Commission. Plus a visit from the WMGLD. Join us for some soulful tunes as Anderson Gram fills the air with musical magic, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the market. Our music program is proudly sponsored by The Savings Bank.

Shop Local, Celebrate Community: The Wakefield Farmers Market is not just a place to buy fresh, locally sourced produce and unique artisanal goods; it’s a community event that celebrates the hard work and dedication of local farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs. By shopping at the market, you’re not only supporting small businesses but also fostering a sense of togetherness in the Wakefield community.

Want to help? Go to the Get_Involved/Volunteer page on our website or stop by the Market Manager table to learn how. We are always looking for setup and breakdown help and encourage kids that need volunteer hours to lend a hand. Many hands make a better market for all.

The market offers SNAP/EBT and will match SNAP purchases up to $15 per visit, so that everyone can afford to get fresh and healthy foods at our market. We could not provide this SNAP Match or its increase from $10, without the generous sponsorship of The Wakefield Food Pantry. Good news for SNAP folks: HIP is back! Use your EBT card to shop with Farmer Dave’s first, then get your additional SNAP bucks and match at the Market Manager Tent.

So, mark your calendar, gather your shopping bags and head to Hall Park on October 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Experience the joy of shopping local and indulge in the flavors of the season at the Wakefield Farmers Market!

We can’t wait to see you there!