A HIGHLIGHT OF 2022 was the unveiling of a new sign donated by Wakefield native Lois Benjamin and the rededication of Veterans Field. (Mark Sardella Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The year 2022 began with a vote to build one new high school in town and ends with a vote on another new high school on the horizon.

In between, we saw the merciful end of mask mandates, the return of the July 4th Parade, the approval of 440 units of housing at the head of the Lake and an undefeated Wakefield High School football season that culminated with a Super Bowl win at Gillette Stadium.

On Jan. 25, Wakefield voters joined voters in the 11 other communities served by the regional Northeast Metro Tech to approve the construction of a new vocational school just off Hemlock Road. A team made up of Northeast officials, School Committee members from all 12 communities that Northeast serves along with construction experts spent more than four years developing a plan for the new school.

On Monday, Jan. 26, the Daily Item reported on a weekend blizzard that dumped two feet of snow on the town.

In early February, the newly appointed Wakefield Warrior Logo Committee held its first meeting. In accordance with the school department’s logo policy, the committee was assigned to bring forth three logo options for consideration by the School Superintendent and the School Committee.

On Feb. 15, the School Committee voted to end the school mask mandate on March 9. The following night, the Board of Health voted to end the townwide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 18.

On Feb. 23, Michael McLane defeated former Town Councilor Paul DiNocco in a Special Election to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Town Councilor Peter May. McLane’s Special Election win meant that he would serve until the Annual Town Election in late April.

On March 2, the School Committee abandoned its earlier vote and declared an immediate end of the school mask mandate.

Town Councilor Ed Dombroski made news in early March when he officially announced his candidacy for State Senate, challenging Democrat Sen. Jason Lewis.

On Friday, April 15, ground was officially broken on the renovation and expansion of the Public Safety Building.

The Town Election on Tuesday, April 26 saw incumbent Tom Markham and newcomers Kevin Fontanella and Eileen Colleran elected to the School Committee. Jonathan Chines, Mike McLane and Robert Vincent won three-year terms on the Town Council.

After a months-long process, in early May, a blighted property at 383 Water St. was declared cleaned up of the numerous junk vehicles that had littered the property for years.

In mid-May the School Committee was updated on plans for a new Wakefield High School, including the cost estimate at the time of $220 million.

Annual Town Meeting passed the FY 2023 town budget on Monday, May 16.

On May 29, the town observed Memorial Day with ceremonies at the West Side Social Club and the Galvin Middle School.

On June 4, the Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 2022 graduated amid pomp and circumstance at Landrigan Field.

Ed Dombroski’s State Senate campaign got a big boost on Friday, June 10, when he was endorsed by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker at an event held at Faces Brewery in Malden.

The Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association brought its annual Festival by the Lake to the Lower Common on Saturday, June 11.

In mid-June, local businessman Bob Sardella was awarded the James Chisholm Business Leadership Award by the Wakefield-Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce. Sardella was also honored on the 50th anniversary of his company, Sardella Sign & Display.

After a two-year absence due to COVID, the American Cancer Society’s local “Relay for Life” returned to the Northeast Metro tech track and field in mid-June.

Returning in spectacular fashion after a two-year absence was Wakefield’s July 4th Parade sponsored by the Wakefield Independence Day Committee. The West Side Social Club also brought back their day-long events culminating with a fireworks display.

After more than a year of hearings, on July 13, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved Cabot Cabot & Forbes’ plans to build 440 units of housing on the former site of American Mutual and Comverse Technologies at the head of the Lake.

In early August, the Permanent Building Committee chose BOND Building as the contractor to build a proposed new Wakefield Memorial High School, pending approval of the project by Wakefield voters.

Due to dry conditions, wildfires continued to plague Breakheart Reservation during August. Wakefield and Saugus firefighters battled the fires for weeks and the National Guard was called in to drop thousands of gallons of water on the fires from Blackhawk helicopters. The fires were finally declared “under control” on Aug. 29.

On Sept. 13, Wakefield Police Lt. Joseph Anderson graduated from the FBI Academy.

On Sept. 20, the School Committee renewed School Superintendent Doug Lyons’ contract for four years at a salary of $202,500.

Fantastic weather on Oct. 8 graced the first annual “Town Day” on the Common, with many local businesses and non-profits represented.

At their meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the School Committee and the town were informed that the cost estimates for the proposed new high school had ballooned to $273 million, nearly 20 percent more than previously expected.

On Oct. 17, Democrat State Senator Jason Lewis and his Republican challenger Ed Dombroski participated in a debate televised by Wakefield Community Access Television from the Galvin Middle School Auditorium.

On the Nov. 8 election, incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis defeated challenger Ed Dombroski, a Wakefield Town Councilor.

Many local residents turned out for Veterans Day events on Nov. 11, including the unveiling of a new sign at Veterans Field donated by Wakefield native Lois (Jarema) Benjamin and created by Sardella Sign & Display.

On Nov. 19, Regular Town Meeting made quick work of the six articles on the warrant.

In a thrilling comeback, the Wakefield Warrior football team defeated Melrose on Thanksgiving Day to remain undefeated on the season. Their magical season culminated in a trip to the Superbowl at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 3, where they defeated a powerhouse Milton team 34-28 to become state champs.

To the delight of local children, on Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa Claus arrived in town aboard a sleigh provided by Designer Lawn Sprinkler and escorted by the Wakefield Police and Fire Department.

On Saturday, Dec. 17 local volunteers placed over 400 donated wreaths on the graves of veterans at Forest Glade Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America program.

At sunset on Sunday, Dec. 18, local residents joined the Jewish community in Menorah lighting ceremonies on the Common.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, the Massachusetts School Building Authority Board of Directors voted to participate in funding a share of the cost of a new Wakefield High School. The MSBA is expected to kick in about $65 million of the total $274 million cost of the project, pending approval of the project by local voters early next year.

On the following day, Dec. 23, the Town Council held a special meeting via Zoom to call a Special Town Meeting on Jan. 28, 2023 to consider the proposed high school project.