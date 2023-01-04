WAKEFIELD — The 2023 Town Election season has started, with five incumbents taking out nomination papers as the new year began.
Town Clerk Betsy Sheehan, Town Councilor Mehreen N. Butt, Board of Assessors member David A. Ledonne, School Committee member Kevin Scott Piskadlo and Town Councilor Edward F. Dombroski Jr. yesterday pulled the paperwork necessary to get onto the April 25 Town Election ballot.
Thirteen positions will be decided this spring.
According to Sheeran, nomination papers to any of those town posts are now available at the office of the Town Clerk in Town Hall.
Candidates’ packets have been prepared for those seeking re-election or election.
The packets include important dates and information.
The last day to take out nomination papers is at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
Nomination papers are due for signature certification at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
Here are the positions at stake:
TOWN COUNCIL
Two three-year terms. Incumbent Mehreen N. Butt took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3. Incumbent Edward F. Dombroski Jr. pulled papers for reelection on January 3.
TOWN CLERK
One three-year term. Betsy Sheehan pulled papers for reelection on January3.
SCHOOL COMMITTEE
Two three-year terms. Incumbent Kevin Scott Piskadlo pulled papers for reelection on January 3.
LIBRARY TRUSTEES
Three three-year terms
PLANNING BOARD
One five-year term
BOARD OF HEALTH
One three-year term
BOARD OF ASSESSORS
One three-year term. Incumbent David A. Ledonne took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3.
W.M.G.L.D. COMMISSIONER
One three-year term
CONSTABLE
One three-year term