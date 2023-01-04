WAKEFIELD — The 2023 Town Election season has started, with five incumbents taking out nomination papers as the new year began.

Town Clerk Betsy Sheehan, Town Councilor Mehreen N. Butt, Board of Assessors member David A. Ledonne, School Committee member Kevin Scott Piskadlo and Town Councilor Edward F. Dombroski Jr. yesterday pulled the paperwork necessary to get onto the April 25 Town Election ballot.

Thirteen positions will be decided this spring.

According to Sheeran, nomination papers to any of those town posts are now available at the office of the Town Clerk in Town Hall.

Candidates’ packets have been prepared for those seeking re-election or election.

The packets include important dates and information.

The last day to take out nomination papers is at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

Nomination papers are due for signature certification at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Here are the positions at stake:

TOWN COUNCIL

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Mehreen N. Butt took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3. Incumbent Edward F. Dombroski Jr. pulled papers for reelection on January 3.

TOWN CLERK

One three-year term. Betsy Sheehan pulled papers for reelection on January3.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Kevin Scott Piskadlo pulled papers for reelection on January 3.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Three three-year terms

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term. Incumbent David A. Ledonne took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3.

W.M.G.L.D. COMMISSIONER

One three-year term

CONSTABLE

One three-year term