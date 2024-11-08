WAKEFIELD — The public is invited to attend the Town of Wakefield Veterans Day ceremony on Monday, November 11, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the General Galvin Middle School Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

Veterans Day is a day set aside to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military, whether in wartime or in peacetime. The theme for Veterans Day 2024 is “A Legacy of Loyalty and Service.”

The Veterans Advisory Board is pleased to announce Wakefield native Commander Shelby Nikitin, United States Navy (USN), as guest speaker. The commander is a Wakefield Memorial High graduate who served as leader of the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer that was stationed in the Middle East under much of her watch.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity will be presented to two recipients, acknowledging their sacrifice beyond their military service.

This ceremony features live performances by the award-winning Wakefield Memorial High School Wind Ensemble, Treble Choir, and Chamber Singers.

A collation, supported by local restaurants, will follow the program.

Many thanks in advance to the community organizations who support this annual ceremony.

Questions about these events can be directed to the Veteran Advisory Board at VeteranAdvisoryBoard@wakefield.ma.us. Community members who would like to learn more about veteran benefit programs or services can call Wakefield’s Veteran Services Officer, David Mangan 781-246-6377.